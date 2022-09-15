Spain defeat Serbia in Davis Cup opener with Alcaraz rested

Spain beat Serbia in their opening tie of the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday as US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz watched from the sidelines.

Alcaraz, who made his Davis Cup debut in a qualifying tie against Romania in March, only arrived in Valencia on Tuesday after becoming the youngest men’s world No 1 in history with last weekend’s triumph in New York.

With Rafael Nadal also absent against a Serbia team missing Novak Djokovic, Albert Ramos-Vinolas won the opening rubber against Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5.

Roberto Bautista Agut secured the tie for Spain by defeating Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) in the second singles.

“The best experiences of my life playing tennis have been in this competition,” said Bautista Agut.

“Today I really enjoyed playing in front of the Spanish crowd in Valencia, next to my home town. I’m exhausted because it was a tough match and we have a lot of work (still) to do this week.”

Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini gave Italy the perfect start to their campaign with victory over Croatia in Bologna.

The 20-year-old Musetti saw off Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-2 in the first rubber of the best-of-three Group A tie.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini had to fight back from a set down against Cincinnati Masters champion Borna Coric, but won 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1.

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini edged a final-set tie-break against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Italy have high hopes of claiming only a second Davis Cup title and first since 1976. Their top-ranked player Jannik Sinner could yet be ready to play against Argentina on Friday.

Cameron Norrie rallied from a set down to overcome Taylor Fritz 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 and to bring Britain level at 1-1 against the United States in Glasgow.

Tommy Paul took down Dan Evans in three sets in the opening rubber.

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will play Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram in the decisive doubles rubber.

Germany began Group C with a first Davis Cup win over France since 1938 after Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz defeated Nicolas Mahut and Arthur Rinderknech in the doubles in Hamburg.

“Making positive history is always great,” said Germany captain Michael Kohlmann, whose country had lost the previous eight meetings with the French.

“Today was like a roller coaster, but in the end it’s a big win. It is huge for us.”

Jan-Lennard Struff beat Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to give the home team the lead, before Adrian Mannarino levelled with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Oscar Otte.

*Courtesy: AFP

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...