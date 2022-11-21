Business

Spain, Switzerland donate €10m to AfDB’s UMDF

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In partnership with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the Swiss Confederation through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and Spain, have, at the COP 27, announced additional financial support to African countries and cities bearing the brunt of climate change.

According to a press release, Switzerland and Spain confirmed they will each donate approximately €5 million to the AfDB’s Urban and Municipal Development Fund (UMDF), a thematic trust fund that helps African vulnerable countries to spur equitable green and climate resilient urbanisation.

Africa is projected to face the fastest urban growth rate in the world – at around 3.2 per cent per annum. By 2050 it is expected that around 1.5 billion people will live in Africa’s towns and cities – an additional urban population of 900 million people.

At the same time, according to the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change, African countries remain the most vulnerable to climate change, and are the least prepared to deal with its impacts.

 

Commenting on the announcement, Ambassador Dominique Paravicini, the SECO’s Head of Economic Cooperation and Development and the Swiss governor for the African Development Bank, affirmed Switzerland’s recognition of the importance of cities for economic development, and their impact on and vulnerability to climate change.

“After successfully establishing its African Cities Program, the Urban and Municipal Development Fund should now be enabled to scale-up its valuable support to more cities throughout the African continent. SECO consequently increases its contribution by CHF 4.9 million. A part is intended for cities in emerging economies such as Egypt, Ghana and South Africa.

Switzerland expects its contribution to have a catalytic effect on other potential donors to raise contributions to the Fund,” he said. Senior Advisor in Climate Finance in Spain’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Ramón López Pérez, said: “Spain recognises the significant role the African Development Bank Group plays in fostering the economic and social progress in Africa.

In times of uncertainty and despite the current generalized budgetary constraints following the extraordinary expenses due to the response to COVID-19 pandemic, this new contribution reaffirms the strong support of Spain to the AfDB.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE halts losses, records N3bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing four days negative sentiments following gains recorded mainly from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.02 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following […]
Business

groundHow vulnerable are African airlines?

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Africa is an expensive place for airlines to do business. Having access to finance, market share, good route network, minimising costs and a harmonised regulatory system are all crucial for air transport to develop. WOLE SHADARE writes       African airlines on bended kneel   The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global aviation industry […]
Business

Sterling Bank pledges support for abused women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has said it will continue to support women and young girls who have been victims of gender-based violence at one time or the other to develop the courage to break the silence in a bid to stop sexual harassment in the country.   Mrs. Mojisola Bakare, General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica