Health

Spain to get first Pfizer vaccines in early 2021, Health Minister says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Spain would get the first vaccines against COVID-19 developed by U.S. pharmaceuticals Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE in early 2021, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.
The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunize 10 million people, Illa said in an interview with state broadcaster TVE.
According to Reuters, the vaccination would be free for everyone, Illa added.
Enough people would be vaccinated by April-May, so that the fight against the pandemic in Spain would move to another stage, Illa added.
The Spanish government will act to convince the substantial portion of the population who is wary of the vaccine.
“We will tell the truth, which is that vaccines save lives,” Illa said.
News on Monday that a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was more than 90% effective sparked a wave of optimism around the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

‘Mushrooms supply most nutrients’

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM

In April this year, we had a meeting with about sixty of local farmers. It was part of our participatory action research strategy, getting the people to identify, discuss and analyse their challenges and then proffer solutions from within. The local people complained that cassava farming is no longer profitable. Many families cultivate cassava, which […]
Health

Health workers mobilise ahead of Sept 14 strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…wants Keyamo to handle negotiations  The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, have begun mobilisation of its members at the federal, state and local government areas (LGA), to commence a seven-day warning strike, should government fail to meet its demands at the expiration of its 15-day ultimatum which expires on […]
Health

FGM: ‘200m girls cut globally, 2m others at risk’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over 200 million girls have passed through Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) worldwide while two million others were at risk of the phenomenon. In Nigeria, South East has the highest prevalent rate with Imo and Ebonyi leading in the practice. Programme Officer of Coalition of Eastern Non-Governmental Organizations(CENGOs), Imo state, Esther Okeke disclosed this during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: