Spalletti hails excellent Osimhen for brace against Leicester

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has heaped praise on his Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who scored a brace in his side’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City in the Europa League fixture on Thursday night. He has been the talk of the town in Europe and across Africa following his excellent performance and the latest to sing his praise his the coach of his team, Luciano Spalletti, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Speaking to UEFA.com, Spalletti described Osimhen’s performance as a quality one after he posted a man-of-thematch display to ensure the Italian side draw the match despite trailing 2-0. “It was a really quality performance,” the coach said.

“He opened up passing options, attacked, and put pressure on the entire defence. A really lion-hearted game from him.” Osimhen’s two Europa League strikes are his first competitive goals for Napoli this season. With Napoli set to take on Udinese on Monday in the Italian Serie A, Osimhen will hope the goals continue to flow in for him

