Spalletti: Osimhen not yet a finished article

Napoli’s manager Luciano Spaletti has confirmed the verdict of former Nigerian international, Victor Ikpeba that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is not yet a super star striker as being rated following his performance against Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff decided last month. Ikpeba, had urged Osimhen in his post-match analysis on SuperSport Tv to improve on his finishing, faulting the Napoli striker’s decision making on the field of play.

“Victor Osimhen is a good player but is not yet a finished article, forget he’s playing for Napoli,” Ikpeba had said on Super- Sport after the match in Abuja. corroborating this, Napoli manager Spalletti believes the Nigerian was not in great shape despite scoring his 12th goal of the season in the 3-2 Serie A defeat against Fiorentina. “Osimhen wasn’t in the best shape against Fiorentina, as he skipped a couple of training sessions.

He did well, but could’ve done better in these physical duels with Igor.” Spalletti said. “Fiorentina play man against man, Milenkovic pushes far up to chase his man and leaves these spaces we could’ve made more of. If you don’t have the quality to dribble your way out of trouble, then you end up with long balls.”

The 63-year-old manager described the slump as a “costly defeat”. “This is a very costly defeat and in certain ways was undeserved. Fiorentina played their game and earned the win, but we started strong, then tried to play too long and allowed them to take control of midfield.

“When we conceded the second goal, it all became far more difficult. We have to take some of the blame for what happened, but it’s so disappointing because the fans, the attitude of the whole team throughout the week was the right one.”

