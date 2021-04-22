Spanish man on trial for ‘killing, eating his mother’

A man has gone on trial in Spain for allegedly killing his mother, cutting up her body and eating her remains.

Alberto Sánchez Gómez was arrested in 2019 after police went to the home of his 66-year-old mother following concerns from a friend, reports the BBC.

Police said they found body parts scattered around the apartment – some kept in plastic containers.

The defendant has told the court he does not remember dismembering and eating his mother.

He is reported to have been suffering from a personality disorder as well as a drug habit prior to his arrest.

Spanish media say he had been known to police because of violence against his mother, María Soledad Gómez, and that he had breached a restraining order at the time of his arrest.

The court heard of the macabre scene police found at the home in eastern Madrid in February 2019.

Some of the human remains were in the process of being cooked and others stored in containers, El Mundo newspaper reports.

The defendant, who was 26 at the time, reportedly confessed to strangling his mother and said he had sometimes eaten the body parts and sometimes given them to the dog.

The trial continues.

