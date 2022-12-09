SPDC Court Judgment Claim: Senate insists on seeing documents today

The Senate has mandated Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to present to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions court documents stopping the National Assembly from entertaining a petition from Messrs Omire and Associates. The Senate also directed the oil firm to appear before the committee today over an alleged breach of contract involving it and Messrs Omire and Associates.

Committee Chairman Ayo Akinyelure stated this following the meeting of the legislators. Lawyer for Messrs Omire and Associates, Mr. K.K. Peters had in a petition to the Senate alleged that the SPDC refused to pay his client’s service charge for its contractual dues in respect of contracts NGO1001316 (A28) and NGO1003128 (A29) awarded to his client in 2008. The lawyer also alleged that the SPDC short-paid his client for three years by converting his payments from dollars to naira and that all entreaties made to the company to be paid fell on deaf ears. Peters asked the lawmakers to look into the matter and direct SPDC to, among other things, pay his client N335, 070,000 and $5,942,000 being the cost of the contract from 2009 to date. Accordingly, the Senate invited the lawyer and SPDC to appear before the committee on October 18.

The lawyer appeared but did not make a presentation because the SPDC did not honour the invitation, resulting in the committee re-inviting the oil firm and the petitioner to appear before it, where only the lawyer was in attendance. Akinyelure said the SPDC’s lawyers had said the case was in court and would therefore not appear before the committee. He said: “We hereby ruled that the court papers should be made available to the committee before Friday. We want to see the content of the judgment. A court had earlier ruled against the SPDC and asked it to pay the man. Since then, they have been dodging the man

