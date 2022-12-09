News

SPDC Court Judgment Claim: Senate insists on seeing documents today

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate has mandated Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to present to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions court documents stopping the National Assembly from entertaining a petition from Messrs Omire and Associates. The Senate also directed the oil firm to appear before the committee today over an alleged breach of contract involving it and Messrs Omire and Associates.

Committee Chairman Ayo Akinyelure stated this following the meeting of the legislators. Lawyer for Messrs Omire and Associates, Mr. K.K. Peters had in a petition to the Senate alleged that the SPDC refused to pay his client’s service charge for its contractual dues in respect of contracts NGO1001316 (A28) and NGO1003128 (A29) awarded to his client in 2008. The lawyer also alleged that the SPDC short-paid his client for three years by converting his payments from dollars to naira and that all entreaties made to the company to be paid fell on deaf ears. Peters asked the lawmakers to look into the matter and direct SPDC to, among other things, pay his client N335, 070,000 and $5,942,000 being the cost of the contract from 2009 to date. Accordingly, the Senate invited the lawyer and SPDC to appear before the committee on October 18.

The lawyer appeared but did not make a presentation because the SPDC did not honour the invitation, resulting in the committee re-inviting the oil firm and the petitioner to appear before it, where only the lawyer was in attendance. Akinyelure said the SPDC’s lawyers had said the case was in court and would therefore not appear before the committee. He said: “We hereby ruled that the court papers should be made available to the committee before Friday. We want to see the content of the judgment. A court had earlier ruled against the SPDC and asked it to pay the man. Since then, they have been dodging the man

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prophet Emmanuel Omale Sue NAN For 1Billion Over Report on Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Emmanuel Omale, a Nigerian cleric, made good a threat he issued through his counsel few days ago by serving court processes on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a reporter with the agency, Isamalia Chafe for an alleged defamatory report claiming he bought a landed property worth N573 million in Dubai on behalf […]
News

I’m about to take my career to new heights-6UFF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Over the years, arguments have ensued in regards to who should receive more accolades for the success of a song  Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer, Okwudili Okoli, professionally known as 6UFF, has opined that songwriters, and producers do not receive the credit they deserve for their efforts in making such songs a hit. The Anambra-born producer […]
News

US election 2020: Defiant Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump has returned to the campaign trail less than two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. Thousands gathered at an outdoor rally in Sanford, Florida, where a defiant Trump made the first of four planned campaign stops over the next four days in battleground states. The president and rival Joe Biden are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica