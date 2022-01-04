‘SPDC, ExxonMobil, Chevron not selling assets now’

Contrary to insunations in some quarters that many international oil companies (IOCs) are about to sell their onshore and deep waters assets and further axe their Nigerian workers, the firms have dispelled the rumours, claiming that they have nothing of such programmes in their plans for now.

The IOCs include Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Chevron Nigeria Limited and ExxonMobil.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph on the development, saying they also do not have plans to divest their shares in order to adequately concentrate on foreign operations nor sack their workers (locals) under the pretext of global pandemics (coronavirus), which discovery a few years back, has caused untold damages to both developed and developing economies.

Shell, Eni and Total have joint venture aggrement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on ownership of the Nigerian Liquefied and Natural Gas (NLNG).

Under the JV agreement, NNPC owns 48 per cent shares, Shell, 25.6 per cent, Eni, 19.9 per cent and Total, 15 per cent.

Not only the IOCs, also known as oil majors, have a long history in Nigeria, where they have performed some big ticket transactions in the country, with approval from their parent companies abroad, they also invest in the onshore fields and others in Nigeria.

In an online interview with New Telegraph on the issue, SPDC’s Manager, Media Relations, Bamidele Odugbesan, said that there was never a time in the history of the company in which media was informed about the plans to sell onshore and deep water assets, adding that the information was not authoritatively asserted.

He said: “I do not know the source of the information, which claimed that Shell is selling its onshore for offshore field. I do not know where the dailies got their information from.”

According to him, Shell is in the early stages of reviewing its commercial options in Nigeria and the company is holding discussions with the Federal Government on the issue. So, how can one speak on an issue that has not been formalised,? he asked.

Similarly, the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brikinn, said that the firm, in view of its critical roles in the Nigerian energy sector, had operational policy, which centres on evaluation of its performance every now and then, a development, which implies that the company takes its time to study a process and take a definite stand on it.

He said: “We at Chevron would continue to operate and invest in Nigeria. We would continue to evaluate our portfolios of assets as well as opportunities, with a view to maximise our business.”

ExxonMobil followed similar trend. According to the firm, it has received unsolicited offers with respect to the sale of shallow water JV assets, but that the company is yet to reach a decision on the issue.

The company further said that it was committed to its operation in deep water.

New Telegraph recalled a report by a national newspaper last week that the oil majors were in a hurry to sell off their troubled Nigerian assets after COVID-19 interfered with their divestment plans in 2019.

The report said the oil majors were keen to offload their onshore and shallow water assets before the end of the Buhari administration.

It further noted that under the APC-led government, oil majors have seen renewed payments on cash call arrears, a lax enforcement of expatriate quotas and even favourable fiscal regime in the new oil law.

The report, however, expressed fear over the fate of the Nigerian workforce of the oil companies, who believe that their management had perfected plans to pawn them to local operators, who are angling to buy up the assets to work on contract basis with significant haircut to their pay.

