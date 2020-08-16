News

SPDC: Why we appealed Kidney Island, OML 11assets’ sale judgment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comments Off on SPDC: Why we appealed Kidney Island, OML 11assets’ sale judgment

The management of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has explained why it appealed the recent Rivers State High Court judgement affirmed the enforcement of the sale of interests in SPDC’s JV’s assets in Kidney Island and specified interests in OML 11 to the Rivers State Government.

 

The company in a statement by its Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan disclosed that the in the underlying judgement (Chief Agbara and Others vs SPDC), which is being enforced by the sale, the claimants themselves accepted in the High Court in England that the claim was ‘miscalculated’ and ‘materially overstated’.

 

“SPDC has therefore filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution of this recent judgment issued by the Rivers State High Court on August 13, 2020.”

 

According to the statement, prior to the instant case, the Rivers State government had filed a similar case at the Federal High Court Abuja asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to direct the Minister of Petroleum Resources to recognise the same interest acquired through auction sale, saying the Rivers State government withdrew the Abuja case in July 2020 and refiled this new case at the Rivers State High Court without joining the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

 

It noted that under the Nigerian Petroleum Act, any acquisition or assignment of interests in a licence or lease must have the consent of the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

 

It stated that the root case, Chief Agbara and Others vs SPDC, which led to the purported sale of interests SPDC JV’s assets is still the subject of ongoing proceedings in several courts, including the Supreme Court, saying on account of that, it is the position of SPDC “that no payment is due and any purported sale or enforcement of payment is premature and prejudicial to ongoing proceedings,” and that the auction sale is also being challenged on appeal by the company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Ebonyi: 20 hospital staff test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

…schools remain closed -Deputy gov   At least 20 staff of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State have tested positive for coronavirus since June 29, 2020.   This came as the state government yesterday said schools across the state remain closed.   The AE-FUTHA Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Dr. […]
News

Benue PDP chides Gemade over defection comments

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State at the weekend chided its former National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, over his comments during his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. Gemade had said that the PDP was nervous and jittery over his defection.   The former PDP national chairman had declared […]
News

Corruption fight: Group petitions Buhari, faults his endorsement of Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

A pressure group, Kick Corruption Out of Nigeria, has petitioned President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that the fight against corruption in Nigeria is total and not selective.   According to the group, the call became imperative when it saw Buhari’s photograph with the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor […]

%d bloggers like this: