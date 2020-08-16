SPDC: Why we appealed Kidney Island, OML 11assets’ sale judgment

The management of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has explained why it appealed the recent Rivers State High Court judgement affirmed the enforcement of the sale of interests in SPDC’s JV’s assets in Kidney Island and specified interests in OML 11 to the Rivers State Government.

The company in a statement by its Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan disclosed that the in the underlying judgement (Chief Agbara and Others vs SPDC), which is being enforced by the sale, the claimants themselves accepted in the High Court in England that the claim was ‘miscalculated’ and ‘materially overstated’.

“SPDC has therefore filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution of this recent judgment issued by the Rivers State High Court on August 13, 2020.”

According to the statement, prior to the instant case, the Rivers State government had filed a similar case at the Federal High Court Abuja asking the Federal High Court in Abuja to direct the Minister of Petroleum Resources to recognise the same interest acquired through auction sale, saying the Rivers State government withdrew the Abuja case in July 2020 and refiled this new case at the Rivers State High Court without joining the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

It noted that under the Nigerian Petroleum Act, any acquisition or assignment of interests in a licence or lease must have the consent of the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

It stated that the root case, Chief Agbara and Others vs SPDC, which led to the purported sale of interests SPDC JV’s assets is still the subject of ongoing proceedings in several courts, including the Supreme Court, saying on account of that, it is the position of SPDC “that no payment is due and any purported sale or enforcement of payment is premature and prejudicial to ongoing proceedings,” and that the auction sale is also being challenged on appeal by the company.

Like this: Like Loading...