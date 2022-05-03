News

Speak against violent non-state actors with genuine cause, Osinbajo tells religious leaders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on religious leaders in the country to speak against violent non-state actors even when they are propagating genuine causes.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave this charge Tuesday in his remarks at the General Assembly of the Reunion of the Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA), which was held at the ECOWAS Secretariat, Abuja.

While commending the Catholic Church and the Bishops’ Conference for establishing a reputation for speaking truth to power, the Vice President said: “Over the years, the Church has modelled profound approaches in challenging the impunity of some state actors and errant power. But my Lords, I believe the times also call for speaking to the growing numbers of violent non-state actors, some propagating genuine causes but with mindless violence often leading to the destruction of lives and property.

“In answer to tendencies that promote violence, force and war in the propagation of ideas, His Holiness, the Pope, takes the view that even Augustine of Hippo, who forged a concept of ‘just war’, also said that ‘it is a higher glory still to stay war itself with a word than to slay men with the sword, and to procure or maintain peace by peace, not by war’.”

The Vice President also charged them to join hands with governments and play a significant role in ensuring fraternity and harmony in West Africa.

He maintained that an integrated, peaceful and prosperous sub-region would not be fully guaranteed if peace does not first reign in local communities and in each of the countries.

Osinbajo urged the religious leaders “to not only explore ways of strengthening the bonds of faith between your communities but also of building bridges across every divide that threatens to fracture our nations.”

The opening ceremony also featured remarks by the President of RECOWA, Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja; the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji; and the ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, among others.

Dignitaries from the government included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Federal Ministers such as Geoffrey Onyema-Foreign Affairs; Dame Pauline Tallen-Women Affairs; Dr. Chris Ngige-Labour, Employment and Productivity; Godswill Akpabio-Niger Delta; George Akume-Special Duties and Godwin Agba-Power (State).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Farm estates not Ruga, ranches – Presidency clarifies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Executive Secretary of National Land Development Authority (NALDA), Mr Paul Ikonne has clarified that the establishment of 109 Integrated Farm Estates by the Federal Government has nothing to do with the controversial Ruga or ranches. It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed NALDA to establish integrated farm estates in all […]
News Top Stories

Buhari’s loan approval: Ethnic nationalities carpet NASS

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji, Sola Adeyemo, Kenneth Ofoma, Cephas Iorhemen and Pauline Onyibe

Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities for the umpteenth time have taken a swipe at the National Assembly, adding the lawmakers have disappointed Nigerians by granting President Muhammadu Buhari’s fresh request for a foreign loan of $16 billion and €1billion as well as $125 million.   The lawmakers approved the money on Wednesday after they considered the report […]
News

US coronavirus fraud losses near $100m as COVID scams double

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. losses from coronavirus-related fraud and identity theft have reached nearly $100 million since the pandemic emerged in March, while complaints of COVID-19 scams have at least doubled in most states, a consumer protection group said on Tuesday. A report from the group, based on government data, highlighted the vast scope of a fast-growing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica