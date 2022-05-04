…Speak against violent non-state actors with genuine cause

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on religious leaders in the country to speak against violent non-state actors even when they are propagating genuine causes.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday in his remarks at the General Assembly of the Reunion of the Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA), which was held at the ECOWAS Secretariat, Abuja.

While commending the Catholic Church and the Bishops’ Conference for establishing a reputation for speaking truth to power, the Vice President said: “Over the years, the Church has modelled profound approaches in challenging the impunity of some state actors and errant power.

But my Lords, I believe the times also call for speaking to the growing numbers of violent non-state actors, some propagating genuine causes but with mindless violence often leading to the destruction of lives and property.

“In answer to tendencies that promote violence, force and war in the propagation of ideas, His Holiness, the Pope, takes the view that even Augustine of Hippo, who forged a concept of ‘just war’, also said that ‘it is a higher glory still to stay war itself with a word than to slay men with the sword, and to procure or maintain peace by peace, not by war’.”

The Vice President also charged them to join hands with governments and play a significant role in ensuring fraternity and harmony in West Africa. He maintained that an integrated, peaceful and prosperous sub-region would not be fully guaranteed if peace does not first reign in local communities and in each of the countries.

Osinbajo urged the religious leaders “to not only explore ways of strengthening the bonds of faith between your communities but also of building bridges across every divide that threatens to fracture our nations.”

He said: “It is my hope that you will conceptualize ways of bringing the full weight of the immense moral authority that you possess upon our nations and in the sub-region as a whole.”

The opening ceremony also featured remarks by the President of RECOWA, Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja; the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji; and the ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, among others.

