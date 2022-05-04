News

…Speak against violent non-state actors with genuine cause

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on religious leaders in the country to speak against violent non-state actors even when they are propagating genuine causes.

 

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo gave this charge yesterday in his remarks at the General Assembly of the Reunion of the Episcopal Conference of West Africa (RECOWA), which was held at the ECOWAS Secretariat, Abuja.

 

 

While commending the Catholic Church and the Bishops’ Conference for establishing a reputation for speaking truth to power, the Vice President said: “Over the    years, the Church has modelled profound approaches in challenging the impunity of some state actors and errant power.

 

But my Lords, I believe the times also call for speaking to the growing numbers of violent non-state actors, some propagating genuine causes but with mindless violence often leading to the destruction of lives and property.

 

“In answer to tendencies that promote violence, force and war in the propagation of ideas, His Holiness, the Pope, takes the view that even Augustine of Hippo, who forged a concept of ‘just war’, also said that ‘it is a higher glory still to stay war itself with a word than to slay men with the sword, and to procure or maintain peace by peace, not by war’.”

 

The Vice President also charged them to join hands with governments and play a significant role in ensuring fraternity and harmony in West Africa. He maintained that an integrated, peaceful and prosperous sub-region would not be fully guaranteed if peace does not first reign in local communities and in each of the countries.

 

Osinbajo urged the religious leaders “to not only explore ways of strengthening the bonds of faith between your communities but also of building bridges across every divide that threatens to fracture our nations.”

 

He said: “It is my hope that you will conceptualize ways of bringing the full weight of the immense moral authority that you possess upon our nations and in the sub-region as a whole.”

 

The opening ceremony also featured remarks by the President of RECOWA, Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja; the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji; and the ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FCTA proposes N299.9bn budget for 2021 fiscal year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has presented the sum of N299.9billion as its budget for the 2021 fiscal year. This is an increase of N101 billion, representing 34 per cent, over and above the 2020 budget. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , Mallam Muhammad Bello, who made the presentation yesterday at the Senate, […]
News Top Stories

NDDC officials shared N1.5bn as COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, expressed shock over the stunning revelation that the Nigerian Police Force and the staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) shared N3.14 billion as palliatives for the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, NDDC officials shared N1.5 billion as COVID-19 palliates while the Police got N475 million to buy face masks and hand sanitisers. […]
News

Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, begs police to return to duty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, has appealed to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to return to their statutory duties after they were displaced from their stations during the #EndSARS protests. The ex-IGP in a statement yesterday said it was time the police returned to their statutory duty of maintaining law […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica