Speak out against bad policies, Lawmaker tells church leaders

A lawmaker representing Ese-Odo constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Success Torhukerhijo, has advised religious leaders to exhibit courage and speak out against government policies that are inimical to the realisation of an egalitarian society.

Pointedly, he said their sermons must be fearless and seamless, spiritually loaded, and must at all times tend towards terminating vices that could constitute blockage to national transformation either from the leaders or the followers.

The lawmaker said since religious leaders exert influence on their congregation, such should be used to bring about peace in various communities being plaque by security, social and economic challenges.

The lawmaker who spoke during his lecture titled “The Roles of Pastors in National Transformation” delivered at the Baptist College of Theology, Igede-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said it is obvious that pastors can help to meet the manifold challenges confronting the world community.

Although religious and political power are distinct with both claiming people’s loyalty, the lawmaker said it however, did not mean that the church is detachable from the society.

According to him, the book of Psalms 24:1 states that “The earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof;” therefore the church cannot be separated from the society or a nation.

The lawmaker said “members of a church are largely very loyal to their pastors just as members of a political party are loyal to their leaders.

Hence, he noted that the relationship between pastors and political leaders is checkered with both political and religious leaders having a lot of influence on the society, and this influence, he added, “can be channeled for the general good of the nation or personal aggrandizement.”

He said the tendencies of humans to be subjective and selfish have led to the belief by many that church leaders should leave secular politics out of church business.

However, he said it is important for church leaders to get involved in what transpires in the political space because it is in the collective interest of the Nigerian people of all faith for church leaders to draw attention to and condemn the actions and inactions of political office holders that hurt the lives and livelihood of the people.

“Pastors exert a profound influence on all societies and many of the world‘s people. Throughout history, they have proven to be the primary force for social progress, motivating individuals to develop spiritual qualities and empowering them to make sacrifices for their fellow human beings and to contribute to the betterment of their communities.

“These universal principles which lie at the heart of Christian churches – tolerance, compassion, love, justice, humility, sacrifice, trustworthiness, dedication to the wellbeing of others, and unity – are the foundations of progressive civilization. “God is interested in nationhood hence He called Abraham out of his people and promised him that he would make of him a great nation. The fact that God made a promise to His beloved servant to make him great and this was encapsulated in Nation underscores the importance of His interest in nationhood,” he said. The lawmaker said since transformation in the biblical concept implies bringing people to the original purpose of God for their nation, pastors have enormous responsibilities in ensuring that national transformation is achieved. Torhukerhijo added that religious leaders must be abreast of events happening around them and prepare their sermons to reflect such. His words: “Pastors have always preached that the spiritual accomplishments and well-being of the individual are linked to the collective advancement of the total community.

As a result of tireless service and an active commitment to integrity and harmony, Pastors have had a positive impact on issues related to social development. “Pastors have served as an agent of social control.

The aim of this is to protect people by teaching them about the dangers and consequences of their involvement in social violence. In the past, the clergyman was a powerful agent of social control for quite some time. Both the church and the priests were held in high esteem, and the authority of the priest was recognized and accepted by the people.

“Apart from the fact that all Pastors are involved in the spiritual development of the people within the community where they reside, it is important to note that the other aspects of development that these people need to achieve to create a balance in their lives are equally given attention.

Some churches have in the past been involved in areas like education, health, and social development, this is the direct effect of pastors seeing the expediency of these aspects in national development.”

The lawmaker said in contemporary society, the transformation of a nation can manifest in the form of political, social, economic, industrial, and human resource transformation.

He added that it is instructive to note that the common factor in all of these is a visible improvement in the lives of the people and this would involve a noticeable physical change in the lives of the people that are in a particular geographical entity, which must not be viewed from the eyes of nepotistic lenses but must be all-embracing.

