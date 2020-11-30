News

Speaker, three others risk jail term over contempt of court

Following alleged disregard of court order over the refusal to reinstate four suspended members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyeloogun and three members of the Assembly have been summoned by the state high court.

 

It was gathered that the lawmakers were summoned to show course why they should not be jailed over the continued disobedience to the order of a law court.

 

 

Aside the Speaker, others who risked jail terms for disobedience to the competent order of the court included the Clerk of the Assembly, Parliamentary Secretary, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan and the Deputy Majority Leader, Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi.

 

The court, presided over by Justice Ademola Bola, had ordered the reinstatement of four members of the Assembly, who were suspended over their  efusal to sign the impeachment notice against the former Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

 

The four lawmakers, including Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, Hon. Favour Tomomewo, Tomide Akinribido and Wale William-Adewinle, were ordered reinstated and to be paid N5 million each for the unlawful suspension from the Assembly.

 

However, the Assembly, presided over by Oleyeloogun, approached the Court of Appeal to halt the implementation of the orders of the lower court.

 

But the appellate court in its judgement upheld the judgement of the lower court and ordered the reinstatement of the lawmaker to their offices and the payment of their entitlements from the day of their unlawful suspension.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

