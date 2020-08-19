News

Speaker to commissioners-designate: Use your office to better state

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere yesterday urged the 24 Commissioner designates screened and confirmed by the House of Assembly to use their good office for the betterment of the state and its people.

He gave the advice after the screening of the Commissioner- nominees at the Hallowed Chambers of the House, where he called on the nominees to strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and legislative arms of govern-ment. “You are now Commissioner designates, I want you to use your office to strengthen the existing relationship between the executive and the legislative arm of the government,” the Speaker said. Ngobere, who expressed the resolve of the House to cooperate with the executive, said they would continue to put in place the necessary framework that would engender good governance.

The clearance and confirmation of the Commissioner nominees by the House followed the list of the nominees earlier sent to House by Governor Diri on Thursday last week for screening and confirmation. The House was said to have given priority to all former lawmakers on the list by asking them to take a bow and go during the screening of the nominees which lasted for about four hours. Those screened were Dr. Promise Ekio, Chief David Alagoa, Miss Preye Brodrick, Mr. Esau Andrew, Dr. Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekiotene, Mr. Stanley Braboke, Mr. Moses Teibowei and Mr. Iselema Gbaranbiri. Others include Mr. Dambo Birigha (SAN), Dr. Iti Orugbani, Mr. Otokito Federal, Miss Faith Opuene, Mr. Obosi Churson, Mr. Seikumo Ekisah, Mr. Akpoebidei Alamieyesigha, Mr. Rex George, Mr. Ebitein Tonyon, Dr. Igwele Newton, and Mr. Ayebaina Duba.

