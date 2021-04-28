News

…Speaker wants more women in governance

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, has called for the inclusion of more women in governance in the country. He disclosed this yesterday during the Conference of Female Mobilizers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo, where the Speaker described women as key players in the development process of the family, state and nation.

“It is possible to have three female Senators from the three Senatorial Districts. It is also possible to have 18 female commissioners and 11 councilors in our respective wards. It can happen. But that means women need to re-strategise and prepare yourselves for the big task ahead. We must really recognise the importance of women, as key players in the progress and development of every society,” he said.

News

Police, army killing newspaper business in Aba –Association

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Newspapers and Magazines Distributors Association, Aba chapter, has bemoaned harassment, confiscation of newspapers and arrest of their members by police officers and soldiers. Although Abia State Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede denied knowledge of the allegations, she promised to check and get back to our reporter, but failed to get back after 24 hours. However, chairman […]
News

Fayemi lauds police, others for reduced crime, restates commitment to reforms

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has described the level of professionalism being displayed by officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Ekiti State Command as responsible for relatively low level of destruction during the recent #ENDSARS’ protest in the state compared to mayhem experienced in other parts of the country. Fayemi stated this yesterday […]
News

SARS removed my teeth, man tells Lagos panel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A man has testified at a judicial inquiry in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos that police officers of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) tortured him and extracted two of his teeth after arresting him in 2014.He was the first person to testify in front a panel that has been set up to investigate human […]

