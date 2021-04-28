…Speaker wants more women in governance

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, has called for the inclusion of more women in governance in the country. He disclosed this yesterday during the Conference of Female Mobilizers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo, where the Speaker described women as key players in the development process of the family, state and nation.

“It is possible to have three female Senators from the three Senatorial Districts. It is also possible to have 18 female commissioners and 11 councilors in our respective wards. It can happen. But that means women need to re-strategise and prepare yourselves for the big task ahead. We must really recognise the importance of women, as key players in the progress and development of every society,” he said.

