Speakers’ Forum, Oyebanji, others laud outstanding qualities of late Ekiti Speaker

The Chairman, Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures of Nigeria, Abubakar Suleiman, has described the late Speaker, Ekiti Ekiti State House of Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye as an outstanding legislator and personality with full grasp of the act of lawmaking.

The Speakers of Plateau and Taraba states’ Houses of Assembly, Hons Yakubu Sanda and Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini respectively, spoke glowingly of the departed lawmaker, who they said left indelible footprints in the act of lawmaking in the country.

In the same fashion, the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, branded Afuye as a thorough-bred legal luminary, seasoned legislator, who epitomized finesse and strong character in his disposition to issues. They spoke in their condolences on the floor of the assembly during a special valedictory session commemorating Afuye’s burial procession, yesterday. Afuye, who died of heart attack will be buried in his Ikere Ekiti countryhome on Friday. He was until his death the Speaker and lawmaker representing Ikere constituency 1. Suleiman, who showered encomiums in his rendition, added that Ekiti would forever miss the sense of industry and passion for development exhibited by the late lawmaker.

