Speakers task Northern Governors to unite against insecurity

The Northern Speakers’ Forum yesterday called on governors of the region to put aside their differences and unite to fight the menace of insecurity in the area. The speakers said working together will go a long way in the development of the region.

A communique at the end of their meeting in Kaduna, signed by Chairman of the Communique Drafting Committee, Hamisu Ibrahim Chigari, Saleh S. Yipmong (Member) and P.M Mackonde (Member), the Forum commended and appreciated the efforts of the Chairman Northern Speakers’ Forum and Speaker of Kaduna House of Assembly, Yu-suf Ibrahim Zailani, for initiating and hosting the meeting to address the menace of insecurity in the region. The Forum decried the spate of insecurity in the country particularly in the Northern part, and acknowledged the constraint and limitations of the state governors as regards the control of security agencies in the country.

The Forum also called on the governors in the North to eschew their differences and unite to fight the menace of different forms of insecurity in the North for peaceful co-existence of the people and the development of the region. Part of the communique also said: “The Forum also calls on the relevant stakeholders to reconsider our priorities in favour of security of lives and property of our people. “While provision of infrastructural facilities and other developmental projects are equally important, the Forum wants budget prepara-plattion to skew in favour of security of lives and property. This is so, being the basis for any government. “The Forum calls on all the relevant stakeholders in the country to use the instrumentality of the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for community policing for better security of life and property of the citizens. “The Forum supports the devolution of powers by way of decongesting the Exclusive Legislative List for Concurrent Legislative List in the ongoing Review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The Forum advocates for more empowerment schemes that will ultimately engage the youths and take them off the streets thereby enhancing the security of life and property of the people in the region.”

