Speakership Crisis: Police bar legislators from Plateau Assembly

The police have indefinitely sealed off the Plateau State House of Assembly complex to prevent the breakdown of law and order. The Commissioner of Police Bartholomew Onyeka said at a press conference in Jos on Tuesday that they acted based on an intelligence report. According to him, the Assembly will remain sealed, warning contending members to stay off the complex until all the issues regarding the reinstatement of Abok Ayuba as Speaker are resolved. Ayuba was reinstated by a Plateau High Court on April 3. He assumed office and presided over a plenary attended by a few lawmakers. But members of the Assembly, not satisfied with the judgment, filed a notice of appeal and the stay of execution, a development that deepened the crisis, with supporters of the two sides threatening mayhem.

Onyeka said: “Through social media April 3 we got the information that Abok Ayuba, the former Speaker who was impeached on October 28, 2021, had been got judgment in his favour to be reinstated as the Speaker, a development which the Command was not duly served or officially informed as of the time.

“This suggests that on April 3 the honourable members had unrestricted and unfettered access to the House of Assembly which ordinarily is a clear testi- mony that the House of Assembly was unsealed before that judgment was passed.”

“Therefore on April 4, having gotten information that some mischievous persons based on intelligence mobilized sufficiently to ensure that they gain unrestricted access by whatever means necessary to the Assembly complex, I took that decision to ensure that the Assembly is safe and that neither life nor property is lost.”