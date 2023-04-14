Speakership: Gbajabiamila debunks working against Wase, others

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamilah, has debunked media reports that he is working against the speakership aspiration of the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase. In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Gbaabiamila said: “Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House. “I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. “I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my party’s interest and position. “I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith.” At least, 10 lawmakers- elect have so far indicated interest t contest for the speakership position even as the APC is yet to release its zoning formula.
