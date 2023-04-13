Politics Top Stories

Speakership: Gbajabiamila Denies Working Against Wase, Others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has denied the media reports that he is working against the speakership aspiration of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Gbajabiamila said “Today, April 13, 2023, a national daily carried a cover story in which it reported that I was against the aspiration of my deputy, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, and some other aspirants to the office of Speaker in the 10th House.

“I have not declared support for any of my colleagues who have declared their interest. I have made my position abundantly clear that there is a need to wait for the party to complete its zoning exercise as I cannot work against my party’s interest and position.

“I am a product of APC’s zoning in 2019, and I shall adhere to that any time the party comes up with its arrangement. Anyone/media peddling rumours of my endorsement of any of the aspirants should desist forthwith”.

At least, 10 lawmakers-elect have so far indicated interest t contest for the speakership position even as the APC is yet to release its zoning formula.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inflation to push AMCON’s debt to N7trn by 2024

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

At its current pace, the nation’s rate of inflation could see the over N4 trillion that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) owes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) increasing to N7 trillion by 2024, the corporation has said.   Speaking at the annual seminar for Justices of the Courts of Appeal in Abuja […]
News Top Stories

Oil rises as Goldman Sachs insists $80pb price possible year end

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Oil prices rose by 2 per cent early on Monday, buoyed by market expectations that fuel demand globally is rising with the re-opening of major economies in Europe and higher travel numbers in the United States.   As of Monday, WTI was up 2.14 percent at $64.95 and Brent Crude had risen by 2.02 per […]
News Top Stories

Wike: Restructuring, fiscal federalism will save Nigeria

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to act on the call for the country’s restructuring and ensure the practice of fiscal federalism to douse brewing tension in the country. Speaking yesterday as a guest on Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, Wike, said stakeholders in the South-South and other geopolitical zones […]

Leave a Reply