Sports

Speaking with refs is like talking to my microwave – Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said there is no point raising complaints with Premier League referees as it is like speaking to a microwave, with the German left fuming by the officiating in their 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday.

Klopp said Brentford were “stretching the rules” with their pushing and holding, especially at set-pieces, and thought Bryan Mbeumo’s third goal should have been ruled out for a foul.

When asked whether he had spoken to the match officials about the issue, Klopp told beIN Sports: “Yeah, but actually that’s exactly the same as I would talk to my microwave, you get no response, really. It’s always the same.

“Before the season they gave us advice that the players have to be careful in these moments because the refs will have an eye on it. You see in these games pretty much everything is allowed, it’s always on the edge and they are using it.”

Virgil van Dijk was one of three Liverpool players to come off at halftime but Klopp confirmed the defender was substituted due to a niggle, while the other two – Harvey Elliott and Konstantinos Tsimikas – were for tactical reasons.

“Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things. But I didn’t want to take any risks,” Klopp said.

“The physios looked quite happy when I said we don’t take risks. It’s not an injury, he just felt the intensity.”

Liverpool remain sixth in the league, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game less.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bundesliga: 10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Robert Lewandowski scored a first-half hat-trick as 10-man Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart 4-0 to go four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. Bayern’s Alphonso Davies was sent off after 12 minutes only for Lewandowski to open the scoring five minutes later. Serge Gnabry doubled Bayern’s advantage and Lewandowski completed his hat-trick with two […]
Sports

Osimhen needs special visa to play vs Leicester City in Europa League

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Victor Osimhen will now need a special visa from the UK should he want to feature in next week’s UEFA Europa League group game at Leicester City. La Republica has reported that Osimhen will require a special visa to enter the UK for this game after he visited Cape Verde, which is on the Red […]
Sports

Fred racially abused online after Man United’s defeat by Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Manchester United midfielder Fred was the subject of racist abuse after his side’s 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester on Sunday. Fred was at fault for Leicester’s opening goal when he gifted the ball to Kelechi Iheanacho in front of goal, and the Leicester striker rounded the goalkeeper Dean Henderson to slot home, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica