Special operatives arrest 84 suspects –FPRO

Special Forces of the Nigeria Police have arrested 84 suspected kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, gunrunners and other criminals. The feat was achieved by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Police. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement.

He said: “Following the ongoing implementation of a robust security action plan to protect citizens and critical national infrastructure across the country, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 84 notorious criminal suspects within the past one month. “A total of 45 sophisticated firearms and ammunition including one GPMG, one LAR rifle, 17 AK47 rifles, two Pump Action rifles, 20 locally-fabricated firearms, three single-barrelled guns, 9899 live ammunition of different calibres, 80 fake vehicle number plates, one- Toyota Camry with registration number AA 792 HJA and one Toyota Corolla LE with registration number QAP 622 AA, were recovered from the suspects in the operations.

“The suspects were arrested for their involvement in series of violent crimes including terrorism, banditry, kidnap for ransom, possession and proliferation of illegal weapons, armed robbery, unlawful production of vehicle number plates etc. “While many of the suspects were arrested in follow-up on cases of violent crimes under investigations, many others were arrested after being subdued following a gun duel with the police who took the battle to the doorsteps of the criminals. “Notably amongst the cases is the arrest of four (4) members of a notorious criminal gang responsible for carrying out some of the high-profile kidnap for ransom operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

“The suspects are Umar Abdullahi (40) of Kali Kura village, Giwa LGA, Kaduna State, Yusuf Tanimu (23) of Kurena, Zaria, Kaduna State, Mamuda Suleiman (40) of Barkin ladi, Plateau State and Abubakar Yaro (38) from Wase village, Plateau State. Investigations revealed that the gang members are linked to a series of kidnap for ransom crimes including the kidnapping of some senior staff of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, family members of notable political appointees and business entrepreneurs in Kaduna State and other contiguous states.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects were at an advanced stage of operationalising their plans to kidnap a Catholic bishop in Zaria, when they were apprehended. Investigations further revealed that the gang members, in addition to their kidnapping enterprise, also supply arms and ammunition to bandits at Birnin Gwarri, Kaduna State, Niger, Katsina and Zamfara states. One General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), two AK47 rifles, and 6,509 live ammunition were recovered from the syndicate during the operation.” Mba added that the police team also arrested a seven-man criminal syndicate which specialised in the manufacturing and supply of locally-fabricated AK47 rifles and ammunition to bandits in forests on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway and Funtua-Kankara Expressway in Katisina State.

