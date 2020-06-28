Spectra MD, Duro Kuteyi provides post COVID-19 solution

Managing Director and CEO, Spectra Industries limited, Duro Kuteyi is one man who has sure been around for a long time in the business world. While the world is going through the outbreak of dreaded coronavirus, Kuteyi, out of foresight has reached out with solution to take care of post COVID-19 era.

Speaking recently, Kuteyi, who has assisted in donating palliatives in Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti by giving out food items and some of his company’s products like cocoa beverages said the pandemic is a warning of an imminent famine and this will have a multiplier effect on every facet of the economy.

He therefore urged for a beef up in the security pattern to prevent rise in kidnapping, herdsman attack, and communal clash over farmlands and other forms of crimes.

He particularly urged Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State to invest more in food processing because Lagos will be at the receiving end of the post COVID-19 effect due to the large number of people moving in and out of the state.

Finally, Kuteyi called on well meaning Nigerians to assist in the area of giving palliatives to people in order to alleviate their suffering since things are yet to be in order or take proper shape even as he promised to continue to assist within his capacity.

