SpeedChecker: Airtel is fastest network provider in Nigeria

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Airtel Nigeria has been rated the fastest network provider in Nigeria, according to Crowdsourcing firm, SpeedChecker. In its 2021 report for Africa’s Mobile Network Champions, SpeedChecker said Airtel Nigeria recorded an average country mobile download speed of 11.55Mbit/s.

The report, which was released over the weekend ranked countries and mobile network operators in two different categories – fastest mobile network champion and best mobile coverage champion. According to the report, internet speed in Nigeria ranked 16th out of the 46 countries that were examined by SpeedChecker.

SpeedChecker helps mobile operators get a better understanding of their network from the end-user perspective by collecting billions of KPIs directly from mobile devices, analysing RAN data from OSS counters, giving comprehensive reports that show why the quality of network is good or bad, and the tangible steps to improve it. The report highlights the data point samples collected from 3,436,863 mobile devices, collected between January 2021 and January 2022 from end user devices running Android and iOS systems in different countries across Africa, thus providing a true picture of how the mobile networks are performing on the continent according to download speeds.

 

Our Reporters

