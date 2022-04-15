Islam

Spend your time judiciously, Cleric tells Muslims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The National Missioner of the Aenur-Rahama International Islamic Organisation of Nigeria, Sheikh Musilihudeen Abiodun Kalejaiye, has called on the Muslims to be mindful of how they spend their time while on the surface of the earth, saying whatever they want to become in life is a function of how they spend their days.

The renowned cleric emphasised that Allah (SWT) is so magnanimous that he gave everyone the opportunity of 24 hours a day such that one can either spend the time judiciously or allow it to be wasted. He added that what will determine someone’s relevance now and always is a function of how such an individual uses his God-given time, which he also described as an opportunity. Speaking at the annual Ramadan Lecture and Iftar, organised by the Shodeinde and Okunnu Families, Sheikh Kalejaiye said that one’s time in life must be guided jealously and spent judiciously so as to experience a brighter and more rewarding future. He encouraged everyone to maximise the opportunities they currently enjoy, including good health, to invest in the future. “Any time missed cannot be regained. God is just.

He gave us the same 24 hours in a day. What you become in your life is a function of how you spend your days. Your relevance is also a product of your time.Somebody who was in Lagos yesterday, spent 8 years as a governor. After his tenure ended, he was made a super minister.

What qualified him to be what he is is a product of how he spent his time. Whoever wastes his time, will experience a miserable life. If you lose money, you can find another one, but if you lose your time, you can never get it back. It is foolish to waste time on anything. Don’t be foolish, time is not meant to be wasted. The cleric therefore urged everyone to invest their time in life wisely, in order to become reasonable and relevant in life, adding that the stages of human life are divided into four. “The first stage is from infancy to 33 years old, and is when you must use it to make a good foundation for yourself.” If the foundation is faulty, such life is endangered. At 33, if you are not settled, it isn’t good enough. You mustn’t waste time on marrying and giving birth, all of these must be done before or by 33.

“The second state is between ages 33-40. By forty, you are bound to achieve virtually everything you want to be. The disease that will eventually lead to your death must have been manifesting. Leaders of the past accomplished whatever they set out to do before reaching the age of maturity.The third state is 40-60. This is no doubt a retirement age. This is the final opportunity for you to be what you want to be.

In this state, there is a limit to what you can do physically. From 60 above, you are going already. ” The missioner noted signs of death such as grey air, old age, and weakness of the body. He said that everyone must fight the battle of good health, ignorance, and poverty, which must be fought by everyone in order to become successful in life.” “You must fight ingorance, you are what you know, and what you know defines you.

You can’t know more than what you know. Every six months, you must upgrade and update yourself. If you didn’t update your knowledge yesterday, you won’t get up. Fight for your health.You must pay the utmost attention to you your good health. Whatever you have, if you want to enjoy your life, you must prioritise your health.Do general checkups frequently. A body is like a car, you must check everything. You must be a man of value. The more valuable you are, the more money you have. Train your children, value your family…they will be there for you.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Hijab fracas: Youths demand N113m compensation for late victim’s family

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Dissatisfied with the management of compensation issues over the slain Muslim who was allegedly murdered by anti-hijab hoodlums during the Hijab crisis in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, a faith-based organisation, Kwara Muslim Youths, has demanded for N113,388,000 compensation from the state government to the deceased’s family. The group also appealed for […]
Islam

NSCIA tasks CAN on tolerance, says comment on religions of Supreme Court Judge misleading

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has tasked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on needs to be tolerant, saying the association’s recent comment on religions of Supreme Court Judge was misleading. The NSCIA said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday. The tweets entitled; “JUSTICES OF THE COURT OF APPEAL: FACT […]
Islam

Cleric to Politicians: Remember death will come unexpedtedly

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As politicians intensify strategies for the 2023 general elections, an Islamic cleric in Lagos has called on them to remember God in their dealings, saying death could come unannounced and everyone will be buried alone in the grave without wealth and worldly things. This was even as torrents of tributes were showered on the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica