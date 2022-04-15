Spend your time judiciously, Cleric tells Muslims

The National Missioner of the Aenur-Rahama International Islamic Organisation of Nigeria, Sheikh Musilihudeen Abiodun Kalejaiye, has called on the Muslims to be mindful of how they spend their time while on the surface of the earth, saying whatever they want to become in life is a function of how they spend their days.

The renowned cleric emphasised that Allah (SWT) is so magnanimous that he gave everyone the opportunity of 24 hours a day such that one can either spend the time judiciously or allow it to be wasted. He added that what will determine someone’s relevance now and always is a function of how such an individual uses his God-given time, which he also described as an opportunity. Speaking at the annual Ramadan Lecture and Iftar, organised by the Shodeinde and Okunnu Families, Sheikh Kalejaiye said that one’s time in life must be guided jealously and spent judiciously so as to experience a brighter and more rewarding future. He encouraged everyone to maximise the opportunities they currently enjoy, including good health, to invest in the future. “Any time missed cannot be regained. God is just.

He gave us the same 24 hours in a day. What you become in your life is a function of how you spend your days. Your relevance is also a product of your time.Somebody who was in Lagos yesterday, spent 8 years as a governor. After his tenure ended, he was made a super minister.

What qualified him to be what he is is a product of how he spent his time. Whoever wastes his time, will experience a miserable life. If you lose money, you can find another one, but if you lose your time, you can never get it back. It is foolish to waste time on anything. Don’t be foolish, time is not meant to be wasted. The cleric therefore urged everyone to invest their time in life wisely, in order to become reasonable and relevant in life, adding that the stages of human life are divided into four. “The first stage is from infancy to 33 years old, and is when you must use it to make a good foundation for yourself.” If the foundation is faulty, such life is endangered. At 33, if you are not settled, it isn’t good enough. You mustn’t waste time on marrying and giving birth, all of these must be done before or by 33.

“The second state is between ages 33-40. By forty, you are bound to achieve virtually everything you want to be. The disease that will eventually lead to your death must have been manifesting. Leaders of the past accomplished whatever they set out to do before reaching the age of maturity.The third state is 40-60. This is no doubt a retirement age. This is the final opportunity for you to be what you want to be.

In this state, there is a limit to what you can do physically. From 60 above, you are going already. ” The missioner noted signs of death such as grey air, old age, and weakness of the body. He said that everyone must fight the battle of good health, ignorance, and poverty, which must be fought by everyone in order to become successful in life.” “You must fight ingorance, you are what you know, and what you know defines you.

You can’t know more than what you know. Every six months, you must upgrade and update yourself. If you didn’t update your knowledge yesterday, you won’t get up. Fight for your health.You must pay the utmost attention to you your good health. Whatever you have, if you want to enjoy your life, you must prioritise your health.Do general checkups frequently. A body is like a car, you must check everything. You must be a man of value. The more valuable you are, the more money you have. Train your children, value your family…they will be there for you.

