Spenta’s Hakuna Matata video making waves

Emerging music star Spenta has finally dropped his long awaited video for his debut single, Hakuna Matata.

The multi million naira video which was shot in Asaba, Delta State is directed by Arinze Udechukwu Vincent better known as Iariz.

Hakuna Matata video sees Spenta display his energy and dance moves in a unique way to the excitement of his fans.

The colourful video is already gaining grounds and streaming in different music platforms and TV stations.

It would be recalled that Spenta’s Hakuna Matata had offered music lovers the opportunity to win a cash prize of N500,000 in its Hakuna Matata TikTok challenge and Olajide Abisola, a final year student of Theatre Arts emerged the overall winner.

Spenta, born Ifeanyi Kingsley Adaoji, started his music career as a choir boy and can play all musical instruments.

Hakuna Matata, is a Swahili term which literarily translates to “No wahala”. The song is a mix of Hip Hop and Afro Beat.

The song was released under AkwaAmaka Music brand founded by Stanley Chukuwudi Obodoagwu (Ezeudo Gburugburu of Ihiala).

AkwaAmaka is a blossoming record label at the forefront of promoting young Nigerian artists.

Spenta’s new single, Asun will be dropping in a few weeks and will be streaming in all music platforms.

 

Our Reporters

