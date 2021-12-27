Arts & Entertainments

Spider-Man: No Way Home tops $1bn at box office

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The latest instalment of the Spider-Man franchise has become the first pandemic-era movie to make more than $1bn (£750m) at the global box office.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also took the title of highest-grossing film of 2021, reports the BBC.

It beat out Chinese-made Korean War epic The Battle of Lake Changjin, which has grossed more than $905m worldwide.

The last movie to gross more than $1bn was 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, according to media data analytics firm Comscore.

No other Hollywood production has come near to reaching that box office milestone since the pandemic began two years ago.

Over the weekend, global box office takings for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film reached $1.05bn.

The co-production between Sony and Disney hit its milestone less than two weeks after its premier even as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread rapidly around the world, raising fresh concerns about indoor events.

The film has not been released in China, which is currently the world’s biggest cinema market.

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Tom Holland return as the third iteration of Peter Parker alongside Zendaya’s MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch as the sorcerer Doctor Strange.

The franchise’s 2019 offering Spider-Man: Far From Home was the first Spider-Man film to break the $1bn mark at the box office and is currently the highest-grossing movie in the franchise with $1.132bn in global ticket sales, according to Comscore.

The latest film follows on from Far From Home, in which the villainous Mysterio unmasked Parker before dying.

The series is a collaboration between the Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony.

In 2015, Disney, Marvel Studios, and Sony agreed to share the film rights for Spider-Man, which led to a new iteration of the character being introduced and integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before No Way Home, MGM’s latest James Bond movie No Time to Die, which made $774m at the box office globally, was the highest-grossing Hollywood film of both 2021 and the pandemic.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s Next President: CIAN unveils book, audio resource materials

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Citizens Intervention & Accountability Network (CIAN), recently, unveiled a book and audio project – an empowerment resource materials – to guide voters on how to elect their leaders, particularly, Nigeria’s next president.   The book, aptly tagged “Nigeria’s Next President”, was presented at a Press Conference held at the Julius Berger […]
Arts & Entertainments

NANTAP releases post-lockdown guidelines for artistes, production companies

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has released post-lockdown guidelines for artistes, production companies.   The association in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Israel Eboh, fta, stated that the aim of the guidelines is to ensure that a safety net that allow artistes and production companies to return to work […]
Arts & Entertainments

If police catch you, you go explain tire –Reactions after man makes artificial human parts

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Reactions have popped up on social media after a man made some artificial dark-skinned human parts, the photos surfacing online. The dexterous works of the man identified as John Amanam, were shared by a Twitter handle, @ Blacksregion, who described him as a skilled craftsman, who took time to sought for a substitute for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica