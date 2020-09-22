Spider’s venom can tackle pain in irritable bowel syndrome

Researchers in Australia have disclosed that the venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of people with the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

According to the findings of the new study published in the journal ‘Pain,’ there were hundreds of mini proteins known as peptides contained in the spider’s venom which has the capability of blocking the pain.

However, not all of them were able to specifically block the chronic visceral pain caused by IBS. IBS, a chronic condition that is managed long term, is a common disorder that affects the large intestine.

Signs and symptoms include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and diarrhea or constipation, or both. The lead researcher, Professor Richard Lewis from the University of Queensland’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience, said current treatment targeting gut pain had some drawbacks.

“All pains are complex but gut pain is particularly challenging to treat and affects around 20 per cent of the world’s population,” said Lewis. “Current drugs are failing to produce effective pain relief in many patients before side effects limit the dose that can be administered.”

He said, “Our goal was to find more specialised pain blockers that are potent and target pain sodium channels for chronic visceral pain, but not those that are active in the heart and other channels.”

Researchers screened venom from 28 spiders and identified two peptides from the venom of the Venezuelan Pinkfoot Goliath tarantula – which has a leg-span of up to 30 centimeters – were most promising, with one nearly stopping chronic visceral pain in a model of IBS.

“The highly selective ones have potential as treatments for pain, while others are useful as new research tools to allow us to understand the underlying drivers of pain in different diseases,” reported “thetribuneindia.com’.

