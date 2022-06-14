News Top Stories

Spies: Police graduate six PhD holders, 169 others

The Police Training School (PTS) Ikeja, yesterday graduated six PhD holders and 169 others from different professions, into several ranks of the Nigerian Police Force as supernumeraries (Spies). Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commandant, PTS Ikeja, Musa Garba, said at the 2022 graduation for the spy police officers, that 175 supernumeraries were promoted into various ranks, having completed their advanced course.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the supernumeraries were promoted to the ranks of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Inspectors.

 

The six PhD holders promoted into the cadre of CSP are Dr Peter Akhideno, Dr Elvis Otobo, Dr Kehinde Oduns, Dr Glory Raphael, Dr Goodluck Enimakpokpo and Dr Adaramewa Olusuyi. Garba said the promotion of the officers was based on merit as the supernumeraries had been equipped with training that would assist them to perform their duties diligently.

 

He noted that the new rank attained by the officers came with greater responsibilities to themselves; to their organisations; to their communities; to the police force and to the society at large. “Your actions and utterances henceforth, must be well-guided by the Police Force Act, as you must exhibit high moral standards and ethical discipline that you have received during your trainings here,’’ he admonished.

 

According to him, any of the supernumeraries who involves himself or herself in any criminal activity will face disciplinary actions in line with the Police Act. Garba charged the graduating supernumeraries to report to police stations nearest to them to familiarise themselves with the officers in charge there. He explained that this would help them to build an understanding between themselves, other spies and with regular police officers.

 

 

He appreciated the Inspector- General Police for his support to the PTS, which has culminated in the growth and development of the school. “I thank you all for sparing your time to learn about the operation of the police with an intention of assisting in the discharge of their duties,’’ he said.

 

Speaking with NAN, the PTS Headmaster, SP Kabiru Momoh, said the only difference between regular police officers and the supernumeraries was that the latter were not allowed to bear arms. Momoh said the spies were usually enrolled in the PTS by organisations or agencies to be trained as professional officers of the Nigeria Police Force and used when there is shortage of regular police officers’ manpower.

 

“Many of them work in government agencies, multinationals, and organisations as escorts, internal security officers, intelligence officers, and financial officers, to detect fraud, corruption, threats and irregularities in their financial or daily operations’’ he said. Responding on behalf of other graduating officers, Mr Samuel Ajiboyede, appreciated the PTS commandant for his humility, style of leadership and commitment to the ideals of the school.

 

Ajiboyede promised on behalf of his colleagues, that the graduating spies would be good ambassadors of the PTS and would continue to support the police in various capacities to effectively discharge their duties. Also speaking with NAN, one of the PhD holders, Enimakpokpo, said that increase in the level of insecurity had made security to become everybody’s business, hence; their enrolment at the PTS.

 

Enimakpokpo, also Head of Sales, General Electrics, Nigeria/ Anglophone countries, stated that they began with a three-month basic course and proceeded for the Refresher course for five weeks before their graduation. He explained that they were trained on professional policing, law enforcement, arrest, terrorism and about 70 per cent of what the regular police does.

 

He added that his perception about the regular Nigeria police officers have changed for the better, since the training.

 

“Contrary to our perception, the police are a disciplined, responsible, human relations profession and indeed, our friend as proclaimed. “I recommend that Nigerians should undertake this training at the PTS so that they can understand the operations of the police and help them to showcase their good works outside,” Enimakpokpo said.

 

