Spill: Fishermen demand $3.6bn fine from Shell

The Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to prevail on Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) to pay the $3.6 billion fine imposed on it by an industry regulator over the 2011 Bonga oilfield spill incident. In a related development, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria has raised the alarm that Conoil Plc has yet to respond to an oil spill from its facility around Akassa Kingdom environment in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, four months after the incident.

The Coordinator, ARFAN, Niger Delta chapter, Samuel Ayadi, who made the call in an interview in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Friday, said fishermen had suffered untold hardship fishing at the nation’s territorial waters since 2011 when an equipment failure from the Bonga offshore field operated by SNEPCo discharged some 40,000 barrels of crude into the waters. On December 20, 2011, during loading of crude at Bonga fields within Oil Mining Lease 118 situated at 120 kilometres off the Atlantic coastline, the export line ruptured and discharged crude oil into the sea. The export line, according to a Joint Investigation Report by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency and SNEPCo, spewed about 40,000 barrels (6.4 million litres) of crude oil into the sea.

