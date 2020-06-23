Spill: Shell under fire over non-committal to clean-up

=Action casts doubt on $360m investment claim

The documented impact of the contamination revealed serious environmental problems in Ogoniland, especifically in Rivers State

il super major, Shell, was at the weekend under fire as Amnesty International and three other top global human rights groups reviewed the firm’s 10 years efforts and investments to clean up its contamination in the Niger Delta. They unaninously scored the efforts very low.

Shell had, together with its partners including NNPC, Total and Eni, earlier claimed to have invested $360 million to clean up Ogoniland’s waterways and creeks, in the past two years.

The groups including Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Friends of the Earth Europe and Milieudefensie, however, declared that the super major was not honoring its commitments related to the decontamination of the Niger Delta

The new report comes three months after news reports that the $360 million was invested.

A survey by the four NGOs shows that Shell only cleaned 11 per cent of sites it has contaminated with discharges in the Niger Delta.

Also, only five per cent additional sites are planned to be processed, while on individual perimeters no site has been fully decontaminated to date.

“Almost 10 years after committing to clean up several areas where it spilled oil in the Niger Delta basin, the Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell has only started work on 11 per cent of the sites,” the survey showed.

In 2011, after several years of spills and destruction of the marine environment of the Delta and the arable areas of the region via the discharges, the UN called on the company to major cleanup with a view to decontamination.

“The impact of the contamination had been documented, which revealed serious environmental problems in Ogoniland, specifically in Rivers State.

“It should be noted that Shell is the biggest polluter in the region,” the groups said.

The investigation comes as Shell faces a series of legal battles in Europe over its business operations in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had earlier said in his keynote address as part of activities to commemorate the 2020 World Environment Day celebration with the theme ‘Biodiversity’ that the corporation would continue to be guided by sound environmental policies and standards so that the NNPC does not harm the environment and the communities of creatures within its sphere of operations.

“NNPC’s firm position on sustainable environmental practice is today reignited by the theme of the 2020 World Environment Day, which seeks to raise further awareness on conservation of Biodiversity. Biodiversity has remained the single most important factor that enables all living creatures to depend on the mutual services of one another in order to ensure survival, a balanced ecosystem and the sustainability of our planet,” Kyari stated.

He explained that the emergence of pandemics such as Coronavirus, had provided greater insights on how biodiversity equilibrium can shift, making it easier for diseases to pass from animals to people.

Kyari decried that over the years, the world has been impacted by deforestation, expansion of agriculture, mining activities and massive infrastructural development, stressing that these activities have directly or indirectly impacted the balance of biodiversity, making wild species and alien organisms struggle to find new homes.

