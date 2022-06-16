News

Spirent Boss Celebrates Taj Bank Co-founder, Sheriff, @50

Posted on

Taj Bank Co-founder and Executive Director Business Development, Sheriff Idi, has been praised as an exemplary banker and inspiration to the young generation of Nigerians.

Sherif, today, Wednesday, 15th June, attained the age of 50.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Abuja based contracting firm, Spirent Nigeria Limited, Aliyu Inuwa, in a congratulatory statement he issued in Abuja, described Sheriff as a source of inspiration and a great mentor to many upcoming and accomplished youngsters both in the banking sector and business development.

“It’s worthy to note that your track record in the over 20 years of experience working in the banking industry and the indelible mark you’ve left behind in all the places you worked, demonstrate the uncommon and enviable quality in you,” Inuwa acknowledged, adding, “Your life and career is a source of encouragement and mentorship to young Nigerians.”

He described Sheriff as a rare gift to the world and younger generations,” maintaining, “The best way to appreciate your kindness and support to many of us, is to celebrate you on this special day, you are indeed the best.”

Mr Sheriff is a seasoned banker who rose from operational staff to an executive director of a new generation Islamic bank, Taj Bank.
