Spirit of rejection

Today, I want you to calmly digest the word of God coming into your heart. Love, Yes Love is the key to terminating the spirit of rejections.

Who and why must you love? Here’s it, Jesus says: “And he answering said, Thou shalt love the lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself. And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.”(Luke 10:27-28). No power on earth can be compared to the power of love.

What is love? “Love is unconditional/selfless/sacrificial mercy, favour, grace, infinite tolerance, affection, kindness, forgiveness, giving, faithfulness, regards you have for God and man and yourself.”

You may have been experiencing rejections in your life, but I come to you today in the name of Jesus Christ, anything, any man any spirit or any attitude sponsoring rejections in your life is consumed by the fire of the Holy Ghost. Love is the answer, husband, your wife always reject you? Wife does your husband always reject you?

Why don’t you try love? Do people generally look down on you? Try love. The spirit of rejections can be as result of a curse, as a result of demonic activities(witchcraft, spells, enchantments, spirit of vengeance, idolatry, evil dreams, spiritual food), poor personal attitudes and bad characters, stinginess, laziness, talking too much, pride selfishness, low self-esteem, etc.

It’s always said that “no man is an island’ you need people to come into this world in the first place and you will need people to live in this world and you will need favour to move forward at any stage/phase of your life. A day of favour is better than a thousand years of labor.

 

The spirit of rejections therefore, is a state of a man whereby good people that should have been of great help to his life just develop an unconscious or a conscious hatred for the man. It’s spirit of rejections that responsible for low turnover in business, some disappointments, prolonged marital settlement, all forms of “we will get back to you” Pray these prayers seriously:

  1. Blood of Jesus Christ flow into my entire being right now and wash away all my sin by mercy. In Jesus name.

 

  1. Every power sponsoring rejections and disappointments in my life catch fire and scatter in the name of Jesus.

 

  1. By the blood of Jesus Christ, let every curse sponsoring rejections in my life break now by blood of Jesus name.

 

  1. Any evil hand, visible or invisible exchanging my favour for disfavour dry up and scatter by fire in Jesus.

 

  1. Any cycle of evil dreams causing rejections in my life expire and fail by the power of the blood of Jesus.

 

  1. Any arrow of bad stinking character, bad attitudes in my own life causing me rejections, come of me by fire, in Jesus name.

 

  1. My head!!!(shout it louder) Receive divine mercy in Jesus name.

 

What must I do to be freed from the spirit of rejections.

 

  1. Believe and pray in the name of Jesus: through faith in that name, all things are possible. Does that look/sound too simple to you?

 

Here is it: And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.”(John 14:13-14).

  1. Work on Your Character and Attitude: your character will either make or mar you. Work on your pride, anger, cultivate hygienic lifestyle, work on your dress codes, style, work on your charisma, be confident/be bold, etc.

  2. Being Very Obedient and Faithful to God: God rejected King Saul because of Saul’s disobedience and unfaithfulness. What is God telling to do, and/ or not to do?

