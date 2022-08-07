Spiritual warfare strategy

If you are a child of God, who pays his/her tithe and live in obedience of God’s word and still famine season encroaches on your liberty in Christ, there is way out. The strategy to adopt is Spiritual Warfare. I have adopted this strategy in my life and it works always. There was a time in my life, famine forced itself on me. Things were tight for me, money was not coming as expected, ministry work was not prospering as desired. I prayed to God and he showed me it was a serious witchcraft attack. I engaged this strategy of spiritual warfare and enemies were defeated, heaven opened and my life was refreshed. Better life came and swallowed famine. Halleluyah! How did I do this? I engaged in 3 days dry fast with prayer i.e. 3 days of fasting without food and water. I went to camp where I rented a room and engage in serious prayer. I prayed all manners of prayer both from my spirit and prayer book I went with. On the third day I broke the fast and miracles began to stumble in. A lady gave me a gift of N50.000 cash and a family decided to invest N500,000.00 cash into my ministry without my asking for it. these were lot of money as at the time I received them and I did tangible things from which I still benefit from till today. Only 3 days of fasting and prayer broke the wicked forces of famine and witchcraft in my life. Oh, the names of Jesus is wonderful and enthroned good season in my life. You must know how to engage in fruitful spiritual warfar I am not talking of ordinary noise making but sincere and serious prayer according to the book (the Bible) What is Spiritual Warfare? it is a battle fought in the spirit with spiritual weapons. it is also an unseen war but with visible consequences that can only be won through spiritual warfare. Ephesians 6:12 says “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places”.

Can you see the unseen forces fighting us:- principalities powers, rulers of the darkness of this world and spiritual wickedness in high places. They forces are wicked. They hate god’s work and people. They are happy when you have to scratch bottom of the pot before you can eat. They cause famine, wars, destructions and waste lives and resources. You must deal with them to open your heaven. you can not fight them with physical weapons (such as guns, cutlasses, scud missiles, etc.). it is only spiritual weapons that can deal with them. Thank God, he has not left us without weapon: we have god’s weapons. 2 Cor. 10:3-6 says “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh (For the weapons of our warfare are not canal. but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds) casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ: And having in readiness to revenge all disobedience: when your obedience in fulfilled”. our weapons are strong and mighty through God. Nothing can escape their devastating effects. These weapons include: Prayers,Praises,Fasting,Binding prayer, Blood of Jesus,Name of Jesus,Sword of the Spirit (the word of God),Fire from Heaven The Lord’s whirlwind and east wind truth Plate of righteousness and helmet of salvation,Shield of faith, etc. Whichever of these weapons we choose, it must be used in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, holiness i.e. living a Godly life will make these weapons to work with a devastating effect in the camp of the enemy. Don’t engage in sin habitually .Keep the world of God in your heart and obey him. You will discover that with these weapons your dry season will change for rainy and outpouring season.

