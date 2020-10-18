Sports

SPNAfrica.com to streamed live Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

SPNAfrica.com, the Sports Streaming and Video Content Portal will be streaming the Sanlam Cape Town Virtual Marathon, live, across Africa and around the world today. This will be done interms of an agreement reached with the host broadcaster, SABC Sport. SPNAfrica CEO and co-founder, Robin Petersen, said he was thrilled that SPNAfrica would be hosting the live-stream.

 

“The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is a global event which is perfectly suited for our global, Pan-African streaming and content portal. We are delighted that the SCTM will be visible to the running community across the continent and the world,” Petersen said.

 

Barry Van Blerk, General Manager of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, said live streaming, which makes the event more accessible to race fans around the world, was icing on the cake for race organisers in the exciting build-up to the race.

 

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved with the roll-out of the app, which ensures the virtual participation of runners around the world. Now, fans will be able to follow the runners, including three groups of elite runners in three cities, as well as those running virtually, as they run. This will be a novel experience for runners and viewers alike. Ensuring that live coverage is streamed around the world is the cherry on top for us.”

 

Sydney Mbhele, Chief Executive of Sanlam Brand explains that this year things will be done a little differently, “Sanlam has been the headline sponsor of the marathon for seven years. For the first time ever, we’ll be running virtually in different parts of the world, but together, we can make it count.

