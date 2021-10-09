Spoken word artiste, Miss Yankey, seeks new historical script

British/Ghanaian performance poet, Miss Yankey, is currently in Ghana where she will begin the task of researching and developing a new historical script, alongside filming some exclusive material for Black History Month, and working on collaborative projects with Ghana’s award winning poet and spoken word act, Rhyme Sonny.

Yankey has captivated audiences from London to Paris, to New York, and as far as Melbourne becoming an X4 international slam champion. Her energy is unmistakable, every word, she spills is carefully crafted, performed with passion, and loaded with authenticity. As part of the international collective ‘FLO Poets’, Yankey is mentored by seven times Grammy award nominated, Natalie ‘The Floacist’ Stewart, and hosts at two of London’s most popular Spoken Word shows, The Chocolate Poetry Club and Mind Over Matter. She was nominated and shortlisted for ‘The Best Spoken Word Performer’ at the 2018 Saboteur Awards, the 2019 Poetry Awards, and the Jerwood Fellowship 2021.

She has collectively captured the attention of audiences at venues in London, New York, Edinburgh, Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and as far as Melbourne, Australia. Yankey is the founder of ‘Poetry Prescribed’, a groundbreaking project, which uses spoken word poetry to promote positive mental health and well-being. She has hosted hundreds of Spoken Word artistes during her time at Chocolate Poetry Club and Mind Over Matter, building a rich and diverse network of talent, and facilitated 100s of Spoken Word Poetry workshops to both the general public and a huge array of clients including the Historic Royal Palaces, BBC Radio London, London Academy of Excellence, Southwark Council, and Loughborough University. Also, Yankey has used Spoken Word to promote change, and awareness of women’s rights working with organisations such as Imkaan, Million Women Rise, Southall Black Sisters, FLOWS, Reclaim The Night, and the Women’s Equality Party. She created protest art in her role as a spoken activist, performing for a variety of organisations including ‘Black Lives Matter’ and the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’.

Like this: Like Loading...