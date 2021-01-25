Spokesman: Ortom’s ADC, Orderly, Personal Physician test positive for COVID-19

*Says govt not crippled

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday disclosed that his close aides including his Aide-de-camp (ADC), Orderly and Personal Physician have tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides, the governor also dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.

The governor disclosed the status of the aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase while reacting to reports that while in “a working isolation” activities in his administration have been grounded.

“As we earlier clarified, government activities have not paralyzed in Benue State. We earlier stated that following the COVID-19 status of some of the governor’s close aides including his Personal Physician, his Aide-de-camp and Orderly, he had to go into self-isolation as the protocol on prevention of the virus demands,” he said.

The governor said he has been on a working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19, stressing that in the meantime, he has employed virtual means, WhatsApp, telephone calls and when necessary, holds meetings by observing physical distancing to conduct government business.

He stated that he does all these to protect himself and others, saying it was misleading to report that activities in the government have been shut down.

