Metro & Crime

Spokesman: Ortom’s ADC, Orderly, Personal Physician test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says govt not crippled

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Monday disclosed that his close aides including his Aide-de-camp (ADC), Orderly and Personal Physician have tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides, the governor also dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.

The governor disclosed the status of the aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase while reacting to reports that while in “a working isolation” activities in his administration have been grounded.

“As we earlier clarified, government activities have not paralyzed in Benue State. We earlier stated that following the COVID-19 status of some of the governor’s close aides including his Personal Physician, his Aide-de-camp and Orderly, he had to go into self-isolation as the protocol on prevention of the virus demands,” he said.

The governor said he has been on a working isolation because he tested negative for COVID-19, stressing that in the meantime, he has employed virtual means, WhatsApp, telephone calls and when necessary, holds meetings by observing physical distancing to conduct government business.

He stated that he does all these to protect himself and others, saying it was misleading to report that activities in the government have been shut down.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

After nearly 50 years on the run, 77-year-old prison escapee captured

Posted on Author Reporter

A 77-year-old prison escapee who had been on the run for nearly half a century was captured this week in New Mexico, the FBI said. The retired police officer who Luis Archuleta was convicted of shooting in the stomach in 1971 said Thursday he tracked down Archuleta after receiving a telephone tip this summer. “I’m […]
Metro & Crime

Two students die in Kwara auto crash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

An auto accident involving three vehicles and a tricycle has claimed the lives of two junior secondary students in Ilorin, Kwara State. About five other people also sustained serious injuries in the accident. The accident occurred at Gaa Odota area on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso highway, opposite Alade Fill ing Station. The victims were standing by the […]
Metro & Crime

13 held for traffic robbery in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers at different locations in Lagos State. The suspects are Akeredola Taiwo (33), Oriyomi Solomon (28), Olanrewaju Sikiru (25), Hakeem Ridwan (22), Muhammad Aminu (23), Joseph Monday (32), Emmanuel Anthony (24) and Joseph Nweke (32). Others are Onyeka Muagharam (24), Salaudeen Ridwan (32), Kayode Dele (31), Silas Manner (27) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica