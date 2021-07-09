Sponsored attacks won’t deter me, says Benue gov

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that sponsored attacks through some sections of the media by his critics on his person would not deter him from advocating for justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians. Governor Ortom, who was with newsmen in Makurdi, said the attacks were being sponsored by persons who wanted to see the continuation of impunity and injustice in the country and had vowed to descend on anyone who dared to speak against the evil. According to the governor, separationist and secessionist agitations by Nigerians were fuelled by marginalisation of other parts of the country in key decisions and lopsided appointments among other perceived forms of impunity anchored by the presidency, pointing out that as one who was popularly elected and re-elected by Benue people, he would continue to speak out even when others keep quiet. The governor said people were free to defect to any political party of their choice and at any time, but when such defections were meant to shield such persons from prosecution, it becomes questionable.

