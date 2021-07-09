News

Sponsored attacks won’t deter me, says Benue gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said that sponsored attacks through some sections of the media by his critics on his person would not deter him from advocating for justice, equity and fairness for all Nigerians. Governor Ortom, who was with newsmen in Makurdi, said the attacks were being sponsored by persons who wanted to see the continuation of impunity and injustice in the country and had vowed to descend on anyone who dared to speak against the evil. According to the governor, separationist and secessionist agitations by Nigerians were fuelled by marginalisation of other parts of the country in key decisions and lopsided appointments among other perceived forms of impunity anchored by the presidency, pointing out that as one who was popularly elected and re-elected by Benue people, he would continue to speak out even when others keep quiet. The governor said people were free to defect to any political party of their choice and at any time, but when such defections were meant to shield such persons from prosecution, it becomes questionable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Group warns religious leaders against partisan politics

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As different political parties and aspirants jostle to take over Anambra State Government House, Agu-Awka, a group, the Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI), has warned religious leaders against partisan politics during the gubernatorial election.   The group regretted that some religious leaders meddle into the affairs of politics, which, according to them, is a misnomer and […]
News Top Stories

Oral sex can trigger bacterial vaginosis

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in the United States (US) have found that receiving oral sex may trigger the condition of bacterial vaginosis (BV) because germs in the mouth can disrupt those that occur naturally in the vagina. According to the findings of their study published in the journal ‘PLOS Biology,’ the bacteria commonly found in the mouth, which […]
News

COVID-19: Sokoto directs civil servants, teachers to resume ahead of students

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

The Sokoto State executive council yesterday directed all civil servants in the state, including teachers, to resume work today, October 8, 2020. This was part of the resolutions reached by the council after a meeting chaired by Governor Aminu Tambuwal. It will be recalled that the governor had on Monday directed the reopening of schools […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica