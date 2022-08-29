Sports

Sponsors commend rising skills of junior players

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sponsors at the weekend commended the rising skill level of junior players across age groups in Nigeria. Making the commendation at the grande finale of the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship which ended at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club over the weekend, the Executive Vice Chairman of the South Atlantic Petroleum, Senator Daisy Danjuma, said: “Each time we come to watch these juniors we see that the standard, especially their skill levels, have gone up. We hope they will continue to work hard to become successful professionals.” The EVC was represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Amos Garga. The grande finale which featured finals in the four age groups of 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s was dominated by players who had their parents or family members at the tournament. The Amassianis from Abuja, Chidubem and Chibuikem, guided by their mother Judith, won the Boys 12s and Boys 10s events. Chidubem beat Calabar based Damilare Agunbiade whose father Tunde is his coach and guide while Chibuikem defeated Ghasal Ashim from Oyo State in the Boys 10s final.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Neymar lands mega Puma deal after dumping Nike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Neymar has sealed an endorsement deal with Puma, the German company announced on Saturday, two weeks after the Brazilian superstar left his long-time sponsor Nike. “Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack” Puma tweeted alongside a photo of the Paris Saint- Germain striker, kitted out in the sportswear giant’s clothes.   The deal was double cheer […]
Sports

Europa League: Barca crush Napoli, Rangers oust Dortmund

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona’s January signings shone as a 4-2 win at Napoli booked their place in the Europa League last 16, while Rangers held off a Borussia Dortmund fightback to progress after a 2-2 draw in Glasgow. For the first time in 17 years, Barca are not involved in the knockout stages of the Champions League […]
Sports

FA Cup: Palmer stars as Covid-hit Man City ease past Swindon

Posted on Author Reporter

  Teenager Cole Palmer scored one and made another as Covid-hit Manchester City brushed aside League Two Swindon Town to reach the FA Cup fourth round. City manager Pep Guardiola was absent from the dugout at a packed County Ground, as he and 20 of his players and staff were isolating after testing positive for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica