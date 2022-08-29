Sponsors commend rising skills of junior players

Sponsors at the weekend commended the rising skill level of junior players across age groups in Nigeria. Making the commendation at the grande finale of the Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship which ended at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club over the weekend, the Executive Vice Chairman of the South Atlantic Petroleum, Senator Daisy Danjuma, said: “Each time we come to watch these juniors we see that the standard, especially their skill levels, have gone up. We hope they will continue to work hard to become successful professionals.” The EVC was represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Amos Garga. The grande finale which featured finals in the four age groups of 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s was dominated by players who had their parents or family members at the tournament. The Amassianis from Abuja, Chidubem and Chibuikem, guided by their mother Judith, won the Boys 12s and Boys 10s events. Chidubem beat Calabar based Damilare Agunbiade whose father Tunde is his coach and guide while Chibuikem defeated Ghasal Ashim from Oyo State in the Boys 10s final.

