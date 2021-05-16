Sponsors must support govt to boost sports –Jumoke Yakubu

…says daughters – Oiza and Nene- have potential to be great in tennis

Jumoke Yakubu, mother of two promising tennis players, Oiza and Nene, spoke to ADEKUNLE SALAMI about the prospects of the youngsters in the game and tennis in general. Excerpts

How was the recent Universal Tennis Rating organized by Topshot Ventures for youths?

.It was wonderful and also an improvement on the first one held in January. It was staged in GRA Ikeja and we were surprised with the turnout of kids with their parents. Players had a great time and the opportunity to play more games. We also saw improvements in games and ratings of players. Their responses generally were so encouraging and the coaches also had a wonderful time because of the positive responses of the players. This is the kind of competitions good for the youths to keep them busy especially during the holiday season. The last UTR event was held Easter time. If we have sponsors to stage more of similar events in various parts of the country, we are going to bring out more future champions in the country.

What were the memories of the competition? The determination to learn and excel was evident in the youths and that gladdens my heart. Seeing those youths happy to compete is a joy of a life time and knowing one is making an impact and creating opportunities for our youths is also fulfilling. Tennis generally gives me joy and when I see people make progress, I am always happy.

How is the progress of your daughters – Oiza and Nene – in the youth tennis circuits?

Oiza and Nene are doing well, improving daily and most importantly enjoying the game of tennis with huge understanding beyond their respective ages. It has been a tough journey getting them to attend competitions within and outside the country and we are trying our best to make them better.

Because of COVID-19, they were unable to go for competitions but now things are gradually getting back. Sad enough some of the expectations then did not materialize due to the effects of COVID-19.

The two of them have been adopted by the minister but the effects of the pandemic have not made us to see the benefits of the endorsement. We hope something comes out of this while we also get sponsors for them.

Oiza did well in the last UTR event, she won all her matches (singles and doubles) and her team won the competition in the girls category.

N e n e also did v e r y in the January event, but couldn’t compete in the last one because she was a bit down and just recovering. At 13 years she improving and learning from her big sister.

Nigerians are following your daughters and looking at them as the William sisters. How will you react to this?

We are hopeful that they will also go far with the right support and management. As I said earlier, we need corporate Nigeria to support the game if we are to get the best from these young ones. Tennis in Nigeria is tough. We are working hard because of the interest to keep hope alive.

To be like Serena, you will have to work harder than Serena. To get Oiza and Nene to that level is a very tough task, they have the talent, the potential to do well but the resources not easy in this hard times.

As a former national tennis player, what are your views about tennis development in Nigeria…

Tennis asides from being a sport is a big business .We must look for a way to merge the two to benefit everyone. I strongly believe we will get there… Development is slow.

Creating a structure, awareness and holding events from the grassroots, I believe, will change the face of tennis in the country. We need the right people to manage the game. The present leadership of the NTF is trying to hold more tournaments, especially ITF and senior tournaments.

This is a step in the right direction and good development for the game. We need to aggressively bring in more corporate organizations to come in and help the game as it is obvious government cannot do it alone not only in tennis but sports generally.

Nigerians are eager to see the country’s players feature in Grand Slam. What are we not doing right in this regard?

I believe very soon Nigerian players will play in the Grand Slam. The talents are here but we do not have enough competitions to identify them and expose them to the world. It is also important that the young ones start early so that they get used to the elementary things on time.

We must just keep supporting our own and the game of tennis. With the right sponsorship and exposure, we will see our players in the Grand Slam again. We have to keep working hard and praying for the best.

