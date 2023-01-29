Spoon facial Massage beauty routine

Yes, a spoon, a piece of cutlery can be used to massage the face to help maintain certain beauty benefits. It is rated as one of the oldest routines discovered by mistake and less practiced. It is among the inexpensive and easily available home based beauty routines. This piece of cutlery can really amp up your beauty game. Known as the spoon facial massage, this inexpensive beauty step is a great way to de-puff and massage your face. Doing this regularly results in a firmer and sculpted face in the longer run. Similar results are also achieved when one uses a jade roller or a Gua Sha. Spoon massage for wrinkles: The skin goes through several changes, as one grow older. It also depends on your lifestyle and hormones that make you prone to look older. The elasticity of the skin gets weaker, which makes subcutaneous tissues more visible.

The piece of good news is that you can make your skin look toned and healthy just by using a spoon (simple kitchen tool), massage the face in a specific way. Moreover, it is said to be very essential for women over 30 to do proper facial massage. It is to preserve your beauty and youth. Here’s what spoon massage do to your skin. It improves blood circulation, throws out excess fluids from the skin, restores youthful facial contours and reduces wrinkles. However, for best results, one would need this message regularly for at least 10 to 15 days.

How to get perfect spoon facial massage:

What you will need includes, a glass of cold water, few teaspoons and ice cubes, small bowl and warm olive oil.

Clean your face and apply a facial oil that suits your skin type. This massage begins by working from the top and moving towards the bottom of your face.

2.Beginning from the centre of your forehead, hold your skin taut and move a spoon in an upwards motion while applying light pressure. The upwards motion is suggested because as we age, our skin begins to lose its elasticity. Doing so helps slow down the process.

Next, hold your cheek taut and press your spoon against your jawline and move it towards your cheek in upward motion. Do it twice. However, be careful of the amount of pressure. Otherwise, it will lead to bruising.

4.Lastly, dip your tablespoon in cold water and press the bulbs of the spoon against your shut eyelids. This helps to de-puff your eyes. You can also solely follow this step to de-puff the remaining parts of your face.

5.The entire process takes about 10 minutes, but trust us, it is way better than a regular facial massage!

