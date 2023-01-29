Body & Soul

Spoon facial Massage beauty routine

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Yes, a spoon, a piece of cutlery can be used to massage the face to help maintain certain beauty benefits. It is rated as one of the oldest routines discovered by mistake and less practiced. It is among the inexpensive and easily available home based beauty routines. This piece of cutlery can really amp up your beauty game. Known as the spoon facial massage, this inexpensive beauty step is a great way to de-puff and massage your face. Doing this regularly results in a firmer and sculpted face in the longer run. Similar results are also achieved when one uses a jade roller or a Gua Sha. Spoon massage for wrinkles: The skin goes through several changes, as one grow older. It also depends on your lifestyle and hormones that make you prone to look older. The elasticity of the skin gets weaker, which makes subcutaneous tissues more visible.

The piece of good news is that you can make your skin look toned and healthy just by using a spoon (simple kitchen tool), massage the face in a specific way. Moreover, it is said to be very essential for women over 30 to do proper facial massage. It is to preserve your beauty and youth. Here’s what spoon massage do to your skin. It improves blood circulation, throws out excess fluids from the skin, restores youthful facial contours and reduces wrinkles. However, for best results, one would need this message regularly for at least 10 to 15 days.

How to get perfect spoon facial massage:

What you will need includes, a glass of cold water, few teaspoons and ice cubes, small bowl and warm olive oil.

  1. Clean your face and apply a facial oil that suits your skin type. This massage begins by working from the top and moving towards the bottom of your face.

2.Beginning from the centre of your forehead, hold your skin taut and move a spoon in an upwards motion while applying light pressure. The upwards motion is suggested because as we age, our skin begins to lose its elasticity. Doing so helps slow down the process.

  1. Next, hold your cheek taut and press your spoon against your jawline and move it towards your cheek in upward motion. Do it twice. However, be careful of the amount of pressure. Otherwise, it will lead to bruising.

4.Lastly, dip your tablespoon in cold water and press the bulbs of the spoon against your shut eyelids. This helps to de-puff your eyes. You can also solely follow this step to de-puff the remaining parts of your face.

5.The entire process takes about 10 minutes, but trust us, it is way better than a regular facial massage!

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Nolly wood ready to compete globally –Ini Edo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

‘Nollywood ready to compete globally’ The Akwa Ibom-born Nollywood beauty needs no introduction in the Nigeria movie industry. She is Ini Edo! She was recently met on the set of Okirika drama series, putting in her best as usual. She told EDWIN USOBOH about what still needs to be done to improve the quality of […]
Body & Soul

When Shettima took the fashion cake

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Since Monday, August 22, 2022 that the Vice-presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima showed up at the Nigerian Bar Association conference in Lagos State, pairing a sneakers with his grey suit, social media users cannot get their claws off the trending photo. The comments were mostly focused on why such a renowned […]
Body & Soul

How men wear pink

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Pink is a feminine colour but in recent times, men who love to be adventurous with their personal style have found a way to wear this romantic bright colour. The conservative men may find wearing pink as out of line but these days, fashion savvy also means daring to be different.   A fashion critic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica