Sporadic gunshots, chaos, as Imo Assembly suspends six members

The Imo House of Assembly was on Thursday plunged into bedlam as the parliament effected the suspension of six lawmakers for alleged unparliamentary conduct.

The Assembly Complex was also besieged by thugs, armed policemen and other armed men, whose identities could not be ascertained at press time, thereby creating a tense atmosphere while parliamentary proceedings were yet underway.

The Speaker Mr. Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo) who merely announced the suspension of the six legislators at the plenary session of the House said the decision was taken at the Executive Session.

He said: “Some members have been conducting themselves in an unparliamentary manner thereby bringing the House to ridicule.

“We have thoroughly examined this issue at the Executive Session of the House and have resolved that peace and order must be restored.

“The Executive Session had therefore recommended the suspension of the members who have engaged in different acts of misconduct.

“This action is in line with ensuring that the image of the House remains as it should be while providing a functional environment and the synergy which we are required to provide to ensure all arms of government work together seamlessly.”

The suspended members are Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo), Mr Philip Ejiiogu (PDP Owerri North), Mr Uche Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru) , Mr Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru West, Mr Anyadike Nwosu (PDP Ezinihitte Mbaise) and Mr Onyemaechi Njoku (APC Ihitte Uboma).

Emeziem also announced the change in the office of the Chief Whip from Dr Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) to Mr Obinna Okwara (APC Nkwerre).

He also announced that all standing committees of the House have been dissolved.

The suspended members challenged the decision to suspend and confronted the Speaker’ to his face, accusing him of arbitrariness and describing the action as illegal and undemocratic while stressing that they will continue to attend plenary.

The fracas that ensued following the Speaker’s address led to the representative of Ihitte Uboma, Mr. Onyemaechi Njoku who was visibly angry, attempting to engage the Speaker in fisticuffs.

This resulted in sporadic gunshots by security agents from all corners of the Assembly complex.

In the attendant chaos, the Speaker was eventually whisked away to safety by a combination of thugs and security agents.

Njoku (APC Ihitte Uboma), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru) and Ngozi Obiefula (Isu) maintained that the alleged misconduct was never brought to the relevant House committee or discussed at the Executive Session as purported by the Speaker.

Njoku told house Correspondents that he will continue to attend plenary sessions as his suspension was unlawful and invalid.

Arthur Egwim (APC Ideato North) added that the Speaker did not follow due process in removing him as Chief Whip.

He maintained that there were no valid grounds for his removal as no petition was brought against him and no existing case of proven misconduct.

On his part, Ogbuagu (APC Ikeduru) maintained that no Executive Session was held as the members had been waiting for the Speaker to announce the venue for the Executive Session.

Ogbuagu added that he was surprised at the alleged unparliamentary conduct as he had just attended his first sitting since the resumption of the House.

Obiefule (APC, Isu) added that every request to know the venue of the purported Executive Session on the House’s WhatsApp platform was not responded to.

The majority of the lawmakers hit by Thursday’s decision of the Parliament are APC legislators. This further deepens the already widening gulf of internal strife in the APC in Imo State.

A trending video of what transpired at the Imo Assembly clearly depicts chaos and unbridled brigandage.

Like this: Like Loading...