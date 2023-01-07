Travel & Tourism

Sport tourism receives boost as Kangiwa emerges president of Nigeria Polo Federation

It is a new dawn for sport tourism in Nigeria and the Polo Federation of Nigeria (PFN) as the Director General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, claimed pole position as the new president of PFN). He was elected president at the closure of the statutory biennial election of Executive Members of the Nigeria Polo Federation held in Jos, recently as part of activities marking the conclusion of Jos Polo International Tournament, which had participating teams from Africa and the Americas.

A keen lover, player and promoter of the game of Polo, Kangiwa has over the years elevated the game to the status of sport tourism with his promotion of the annual Argungu Polo Tournament and Cultural Festival, which holds in his home state of Kebbi and homestead, Argugun. Kangiwa, who owns the foremost NSK Polo Ranch and Resorts, as through the Argungu Polo tourney and Cultural fete, has held for seven years running every September, has over the years drew attention to the tourism element of the game, which had always attracted participants and tourists from across the country and West African countries, including very senior government officials and captains of Nigerian industries. He was the former second Vice President of the Polo Federation, a position he held for two consecutive terms of four years. Other officials elected alongside Kangiwa include; Tanko Ayuba (First Vice President); Abdulkarim Jibril (Second Vice President); Murtala Laushi (Secretary); Usman Sa’ad (Treasurer); Haruna Ningi (Assistant Secretary); Aliyu Illela (Assistant Treasurer); and Mohamed Baba (Ex Officio 1). The NIHOTOUR DG in his remarks after the election pledged his commitment to the Federation and elevation of its status to greater heights by breaking new grounds.

“I have already seen the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment that you will all bring to the Federation. With your help and support, I will do my best to meet the challenges facing our Federation. I will also continue to go the extra mile in building the Federation, and carrying out the many worthwhile projects that we undertake for the benefit of our community,” he said.

He further said; “I still want to expand the frontiers of Nigerian polo, thus I pledged to re-double my efforts in promoting Nigerian polo within the continent and internationally. It is my intention also to commission a five-year strategic plan for the Federation. This I think will provide guidance for me and future Federation presidents in terms of setting and achieving our goals.” Kangiwa is the Turakin Kebbi, a historic traditional title of Argungu Emirate and the team lead of NSK Polo Club with stables in Nasarawa and Kebbi states.

 

