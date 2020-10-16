Sports

‘Sporting activities to resume soon’

Minister of Youth and Sports Development , Sunday Dare , says the ban on sports in the country will be elevated soon, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The coronavirus pandemic shut off sporting events in Nigeria since March , but in August , the Federal government elevate restrictions on non- contact sports, with the ban on contact sports not removed. “We are hopeful that the reopening of all sports will be shortly upon us, ” Dare tweeted on Wednesday.

“The Ministry has done all that’s necessary and required especially with regard to the COVID- 19 protocols. The PTF, Health Ministry and NCDC have guided appropriately. A bit of Patience. Sports lovers,” he added.

