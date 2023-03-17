Sporting beat Arsenal in Europa stunner; Man Utd, Juve advance

Sporting Lisbon sent Arsenal crashing out of the Europa League with a penalty shoot-out triumph after Pedro Goncalves’s stunning equaliser, while Manchester United and Juventus eased into the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka put Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Goncalves forced extra-time when he beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breathtaking strike from 46 yards out.

With reality television star Kim Kardashian and her Arsenal fan son Saint watching from the stands, a pulsating encounter ended level at 1-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, requiring penalties to settle the tie.

It was Sporting who emerged with a shock 5-3 victory in the shoot-out as Gabriel Martinelli’s effort was saved by Antonio Adan and Nuno Santos dispatched the winning kick.

Marcus Rashford’s swerving strike from distance earned Manchester United a 1-0 win at Real Betis and a 5-1 aggregate success.

Joaquin hit the post for Betis and Juanmi spurned two clear chances for the hosts as they started well, trying to overturn their three-goal deficit at the lively Benito Villamarin stadium.

However Rashford’s brilliant goal early in the second half quelled that idea and United saw the game out comfortably as Betis’ energy levels dipped.

“Once you score the first goal the game is gone, and they don’t have the belief anymore,” said Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

“That is another step (forward) we made mentality, a winning attitude, to deal with that.”

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini added: “When we found out the draw, we knew we had the hardest opponent in the Europa League, with a huge budget, prepared for the Champions League.

“In the second leg we had three clear chances to change the dynamic, while they had one and they stuck it in. But I am proud of my team, which did not change its identity.”

JUVENTUS ADVANCE WITH EASE

Three-time champions Juventus earned a 2-0 win over 10-man Freiburg to progress 3-0 on aggregate, with goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Juventus, leading Freiburg by a goal from the first leg, thought they had taken the lead when Vlahovic struck from close range, but it was ruled offside by VAR.

The Serbian forward then broke the deadlock just before the break from the penalty spot after Manuel Gulde handled in the box and was shown his second yellow card.

With Juventus fully in control and Freiburg at a numerical disadvantage, the tie was as good as over and Chiesa wrapped up the win late on.

Record six-time winners Sevilla suffered a nervy 1-0 defeat at Fenerbahce as Enner Valencia netted from the spot, but still qualified 2-1 on aggregate.

Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla, struggling badly in LaLiga, suffered defeat in Turkey but had done enough at home to progress against Fenerbahce and continue their charge.

Michy Batshuayi went off injured for the hosts early on, damaging their comeback bid, but Jorge Jesus’s team took the lead when Alex Telles handled in the box.

Veteran Ecuador striker Valencia drilled home his 24th goal of the season for Fenerbahce.

Sevilla held out to progress despite pressure from the hosts in the second half, as they looked for a second goal to force extra-time.

Feyenoord thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 7-1 on the night at De Kuip to progress to the last eight 8-2 on aggregate.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad to advance 2-0 on aggregate, while Bayer Leverkusen won 2-0 at Ferencvaros to clinch a 4-0 aggregate success.

In the UEFA Conference League last 16 Fiorentina thrashed Sivasspor 4-1, triumphing 5-1 on aggregate, but fellow Serie A side Lazio were knocked out, losing 2-1 at AZ Alkmaar on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

West Ham thrashed AEK Larnaca 4-0 to complete a 6-0 aggregate stroll, with Anderlecht beating Villarreal 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 victory in Spain.

*Courtesy: AFP

