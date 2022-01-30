Sporting beat Benfica to win Portuguese League Cup

Sporting Lisbon came from behind to defeat Benfica 2-1 on Saturday to win the Portuguese League Cup for the second year in a row, and fourth time in five seasons.

Benfica took the lead in the first half in Leiria thanks to a goal from Everton, but Goncalo Inacio equalised on 49 minutes before Paris Saint-Germain loanee Pablo Sarabia struck the winner for Sporting.

Sporting are the reigning league champions but trail leaders Porto by six points after losing two of their past three matches.

*Courtesy: AFP

