Sporting Lagos FC announces Klashaas partner for 2023 NNL season

Sporting Lagos Football Club, an outfit in the Nigeria National League, has announced Klasha, leading cross-border payments and commerce platform in Africa, as its headline sponsor. The partnership will see Klasha’s brand across the front of the team’s highly sought after Umbro jerseys for the 2023 season. Speaking on the partnership, Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha, said, “We’re delighted to be the main shirt sponsor for Sporting Lagos.

The club’s strong appeal in the NNL combined with its culture and focus reflect our values. “We’re committed to aligning ourselves with organisations that have a culture of excellence so we’re a proud partner to the team and are excited to connect our customers and their fans.’’ The new jersey, which will feature the Klasha logo prominently, will be worn by the players during all league matches, as well as in any other official competitions. On the partnership, Ekene Agu, Member of Sporting Lagos’ governing board says, “Partnering with Klasha was an obvious choice.

We’re regular customers of theirs — we order essential sports equipment we can’t find locally, right to our door, and use many of their financial services. We’re excited to take our relationship to the next level with this jersey partnership. We hope our community will connect with their brand and product the way we have.”

The jersey was worn at the club’s first game of the season on March 22, 2023 in an away game against Smart City FC and it will be worn at home when Sporting Lagos host Crown FC at Onikan Stadium on Sunday March 26. The game promises to be exciting, not just for the football, but for the fanfare that characterizes Sporting Lagos home games. Klasha is known for its cross-border payment solutions, which helps merchants sell to and from Africa. Sporting Lagos, founded in 2021 by Shola Akinlade, Founder/ CEO of Paystack, has immediate target of gaining promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

