Sporting Lagos unveil Klasha partnership jersey

Nigeria National League outfit, Sporting Lagos FC, will unveil their new jersey, courtesy of partnership with Klasha, in a home match against Crown FC at the Onikan Stadium on Sunday March 26. The new jersey, which will feature the Klasha logo prominently, will be worn by the players during all league matches, as well as in any other official competitions. The jersey was worn at the club’s first game of the season on March 22, 2023 in an away game against Smart City FC and it will be worn at home when Sporting Lagos host Crown FC. The game promises to be exciting, not just for the football, but for the fanfare that characterizes Sporting Lagos home games.

Klasha is known for its crossborder payment solutions, which helps merchants sell to and from Africa. Sporting Lagos, founded in 2021 by Shola Akinlade, Founder/CEO of Paystack, has immediate target of gaining promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). The partnership will see Klasha’s brand across the front of the team’s highly sought after Umbro jerseys for the 2023 season.

Speaking on the partnership, Jess Anuna, CEO of Klasha, said: "We're delighted to be the main shirt sponsor for Sporting Lagos. The club's strong appeal in the NNL combined with its culture and focus reflects our values. "We're committed to aligning ourselves with organisations that have a culture of excellence so we're a proud partner to the team and are excited to connect our customers and their fans.''

