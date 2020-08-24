Sports: Benue honours Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega

Benue State government has honoured her illustrious daughter, Super Falcons Star, Francisca Mlumun Ordega as the Most Outstanding Female Footballer in the state.

The award was organised by the Benue Coalition for Good Governance (BCGG) in Makurdi, the state capital.

Ordega has been forced to postpone her return to China due to the flight ban while her team mate, Zambia’s Barbra Banda reunited with Shanghai.

Ordega and Banda were missing when the Chinese Women’s Super League resumed training for the first time in June following more than two months of inactivity due to the coronavirus.

The African duo were last part of the Shanghai set up during a preseason tour in Portugal, where they trained before the world went into lockdown in March following the global health crisis.

On March 26, Chinese authorities announced the suspension of entry of foreigners into the country from March 28, 2020, which forced the Nigerian and Zambian to return to their countries.

Since the lockdown eased in June, the foreigners, who were issued visas after March 28, are now free to enter China, which means they are expected to obtain new visas.

Banda, who completed her move to the Chinese outfit from Spanish side, Logrono in February, breathed a sigh of relief after the Zambia government lifted the ban on international flights on June 26.

Having accessed a fresh entry visa, the 20-year-old, who has been in Lusaka since inspiring Zambia to a maiden Olympic Games qualification in March, left the country for China at the weekend.

For Ordega, who helped the Chinese side to a runners-up spot last season, will have to wait for a little longer with the ban on international entries still in force, despite resuming local flights this month.

