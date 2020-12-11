Sports Day tourney takes centre stage at Agege

The 5000 capacity Agege stadium will come alive this Saturday as the 3rd Sports Day organised by Sports Centre Platform takes centre stage . A release signed by Tayo Adeyemo lead admin of the group indicate that football volleyball ,basketball and Athletics will be completed for by members .

Members are enjoined to be kitted in their club jerseys local or foreign . There will also be family competition like tug of war and 4 by 100 metres Relay. Adeyemo said the objective behind this is to promote the physical well being of members and reignite sports passion among families. There will also be drinking, dancing competition among children. Formed in 2008 , Sports Centre is Nigeria’s leading sports platform with over 200 members drawn from all parts of the country. Members include Larry izamoje,Felix Owolabi, Christian Chukwu, Chioma Ajunwa Bose Kaffo, Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Sam Ahmedu, Habu Gumel, Francis Orbih, Enefiok Udo-bong, Musa Nimrod . Moji Kuye, Olumide Oyedeji, Uche Okechukwu, Yusuf Alli. Others are Sanni Ndanusa, Sanni Toro, Gafar Bolowotan, Cecelia Ariye, Henry Nwosu, Segun Odegbami, Bukola Olopade s and Reverend Samuel Ikpea.

