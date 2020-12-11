Sports

Sports Day tourney takes centre stage at Agege

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 5000 capacity Agege stadium will come alive this Saturday as the 3rd Sports Day organised by Sports Centre Platform takes centre stage . A release signed by Tayo Adeyemo lead admin of the group indicate that football volleyball ,basketball and Athletics will be completed for by members .

Members are enjoined to be kitted in their club jerseys local or foreign . There will also be family competition like tug of war and 4 by 100 metres Relay. Adeyemo said the objective behind this is to promote the physical well being of members and reignite sports passion among families. There will also be drinking, dancing competition among children. Formed in 2008 , Sports Centre is Nigeria’s leading sports platform with over 200 members drawn from all parts of the country. Members include Larry izamoje,Felix Owolabi, Christian Chukwu, Chioma Ajunwa Bose Kaffo, Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Sam Ahmedu, Habu Gumel, Francis Orbih, Enefiok Udo-bong, Musa Nimrod . Moji Kuye, Olumide Oyedeji, Uche Okechukwu, Yusuf Alli. Others are Sanni Ndanusa, Sanni Toro, Gafar Bolowotan, Cecelia Ariye, Henry Nwosu, Segun Odegbami, Bukola Olopade s and Reverend Samuel Ikpea.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna’ll be hub web of long distance runners –Alli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Technical Director of the Kaduna Marathon 2020, Yusuf Alli, has said Kaduna State will soon become the hub web of marathoners with the hosting of the maiden edition of the race scheduled for Saturday, November 21. Alli stated this at the world press conference heralding the race that promises to be the first of […]
Sports

UEFA League: Zidane takes blame for Shakhtar defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane took responsibility for “a bad night” as the 13-time European Cup winners were handed a humiliating defeat by a second-string Shakhtar Donetsk side. The Ukrainian champions arrived in Madrid without 13 first-team players after 19 positive Covid-19 tests throughout the club left them needing to call up youth-team players, […]
Sports

Travel bans could force clubs to forfeit European games next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clubs participating in next season’s European competitions could be made to forfeit matches if they fail to inform UEFA of travel restrictions. It comes as European football’s governing body said it would publish a list of known travel restrictions between countries before the start of each draw, reports Sky Sports. Clubs would then have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: